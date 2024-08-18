Jordan Spieth confirms intention to undergo surgery on injured left wrist after FedExCup playoffs exit

Jordan Spieth says he is planning to have surgery on his injured left wrist after his season ended with an early exit from the FedExCup playoffs.

Spieth finished nine-over par at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, leaving him almost at the foot of the 70-player field, well short of the top-10 finish he required to advance.

The American first injured his wrist 16 months ago ahead of the 2023 PGA Championship and has tried various treatments since an attempt to avoid surgery.

"I've got to have it operated on ASAP, and then I'll go through the process of what I'm supposed to do from there," Spieth said on Sunday.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day three of The FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Tennessee

The issue is a torn sheath in his left wrist that holds the tendon in place.

The problem has failed to heal, and Spieth could never predict how badly it was going to affect him.

Spieth said he's talked to several people and the recovery is roughly three months, with physical therapy starting after the sixth week.

"If I don't have a reason to try to rush back - which I don't - I'll probably just take it as slow as I can," he said.

Sunday marked the second occasion that Spieth failed has to advance out of the first round of the FedEx Cup.

He was No. 100 in the 2020 season when the top 125 qualified. Now only the top 70 reach the postseason and Spieth was No. 63, in need of a top 10 to advance. He tied for 68th.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player We look at how Jordan Spieth sets up with his driver and work out if there are any small tweaks he could make to become more efficient

Spieth started the 2023 season with five finishes in the top six before he first injured his wrist and had to pull out of the Byron Nelson. He has had only four top-six finishes since then, along with sixth place against a 20-man field at the Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas.

He was No. 10 in the world at the time of the injury. Spieth was at No. 43 going into the St. Jude Championship. He has failed to make the cut eight times this year in 21 tournaments.

"I kept trying not to make excuses for myself because it didn't hurt when I was swinging," Spieth said. "But it doesn't seem coincidental based on the amount of time, and really the results being the exact same every single week. So I'm very hopeful."

"I think there's some clarity in getting it done," he said. "There's also some uncertainty, and so it's a little scary. But also, if I can learn to find some patience - which I'm not very good at doing - then I think I could come back stronger."

Spieth called it the most frustrating year he has ever endured.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Oliver Fisher explains how to replicate Jordan Spieth's forward-press putting style and how it can impact your game

"I put a lot on my own plate and then had some unfortunate circumstances, too," he said.

Spieth agreed to join the PGA Tour board when Rory McIlroy abruptly resigned last November, right about the time the tour brought on Strategic Sports Group as an investor in the commercial PGA Tour Enterprises while trying to secure an investment from the Saudi-backers of LIV Golf.

At Pebble Beach this year, he played a practice round while using ear buds so he could be part of a conference call.

Even more frustrating was having a good year driving - he was 13th in the key statistical category off the tee. Spieth said that could be explained.

"Anything that impacted the ground was not a good scenario for me this year," he said.

He declined to say when he would have surgery, and he does have time on his hands. He is not eligible for The Sentry at Kapalua at the start of 2025. Spieth said depending on the recovery, he might ask for an exemption to the Hero World Challenge in early December in the Bahamas.

Every PGA Tour event is live on Sky Sports, with coverage of the FedEx St. Jude Championship continuing on Sunday evening on Sky Sports Golf.

Watch all of the FedExCup Playoffs live on Sky Sports Golf. Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.