AIG Women's Open: Charley Hull and Lilia Vu describe 'super tough' conditions on opening day at St Andrews

Charley Hull described the gusty conditions at St Andrews on the opening day of the AIG Women's Open as a "10 out of 10" for difficulty.

The R&A had warned pre-tournament that weather delays were a risk because of the strong winds forecast on the opening day, although the first round was completed without suspension despite brutal conditions and a slow pace of play.

Hull came through that challenge by closing the day as the outright leader on five under after a hugely impressive opening 67, while world No 1 Nelly Korda and defending champion Lilia Vu - in Hull's playing group - carded a 68 and 69, respectively - the trio's round ultimately taking over six hours.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the opening round at St Andrews for the AIG Women's Open.

St Andrews is a slow course complete with double greens and driveable par fours, which didn't aid the pace of play, nor did the strong winds.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Charley Hull is clubhouse leader and reflects on a five-under 67 in the AIG Women's Open at St Andrews.

"It took ages," Hull said. "I had a bet with my caddie and said, 'I reckon it'll take six and a half [hours]'. He said, 'no way - five hours, 30'. I was right."

Hull added: "Before my round I was in there watching it on the TV when I saw the scores, and I thought, how is she [Ruoning Yin] four under?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Ruoning Yin made hot start at St Andrews in the AIG Women's Open, mixing seven birdies with three bogeys in a brilliant opening-round 68

"On the range, it was gusting a lot and I said to my coach, 'it feels like they could call it at any minute' because I don't know how the balls are staying on the greens."

Vu, who triumphed at Walton Heath to win last year's Women's Open, labelled the conditions "super tough" out on the Old Course.

"You just have to be on every single shot," Vu said. "You have to be really disciplined.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Defending champion Lilia Vu holes a massive putt on the first at St Andrews for birdie in the AIG Women's Open.

"Front nine, winds were off the left, kind of between hurting and helping, and then back nine, you kind of have to rewire your brain, with winds off the right, it's okay to hit out to the right and then have it come back.

"It's definitely a mental battle."

Korda, meanwhile, spoke of the pace of play challenge as groupings got bunched up, specifically at the 11th where she, Hull and Vu faced a near 30-minute wait.

Image: Charley Hull holds a one-shot lead after the opening round of the AIG Women's Open, with Nelly Korda in tied-second

"My gosh, it was like really long, especially when we were waiting on the 11th tee box," she said.

"Obviously in the tough conditions you have people stepping off and the flow to the round is a little slower... you're kind of expecting that. But then once we hit the 11th tee box, it was just full-on breaks.

"We chitchatted a bit and then once you get closer to hitting your tee ball, you start moving a little bit more because when you just stand still, you get colder.

"I already knew going into the round that the weather is not going to be good and it's going to be slow out here. I prepped myself going into it, just tried to stay really present and have a good attitude."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Georgia Hall says she is confident playing in tough conditions and takes a look back at her outstanding eagle on the 18th to end her opening round.

Andrea Lee, in contention two off the lead at three under, also spoke out on the rounds lasting six and a quarter hours.

"I can't actually believe that," she told reporters. "It was obviously really tough conditions today, so the pace is going to be a little bit slower. Two-tee start has its kind of overlaps, as well.

"Then you've got a hole as tough as 11, where everyone is kind of backed up and hitting into that 30-yard left-to-right wind, so it's going to cause a bit of a delay.

"I didn't expect six hours and 15 minutes! I was kind of estimating maybe five 45, but hopefully the pace will be a little bit better as the week goes on."

Who will win the AIG Women's Open? Watch all four rounds live this week on Sky Sports! Live coverage of the second round continues on Friday at midday on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the women's majors and more sport with NOW.