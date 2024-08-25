DP World Tour: Frederic LaCroix claims maiden victory with four-shot win at Danish Golf Championship

Frederic LaCroix stormed to a maiden DP World Tour title after a stunning four-shot victory at the Danish Golf Championship, as Lucas Bjerregaard faded on the final day.

The Frenchman overturned a four-stroke deficit during an eventful Sunday at Lübker Golf Resort, where a brilliant bogey-free 65 saw him finish on 14 under and claim the biggest win of his career.

LaCroix pulled clear overnight leader Bjerregaard, who missed out on a first DP World Tour title in six years, with the Dane ending the week tied-second on 10 under alongside Romain Langasque.

"I'm very happy with what that today," LaCroix said. "I've been close a few times, especially this year, and I've just been improving slowly but steadily over the last few years. I've kept doing my thing and it's nice to see it all coming together with a win today."

Bjerregaard started the day two ahead and opened with a birdie at the par-five first, only to fail to get up and down from off the green at the second and three-putt from long-range at the next to card back-to-back bogeys.

The Dane holed from the fringe to birdie the fifth but missed from six feet to save par at the next, then racked up a double-bogey at the par-four eighth after finding trees off the tee and having to take a penalty drop.

Image: Lucas Bjerregaard was looking for his first win since the 2018 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

LaCroix - playing in the group ahead - charged up the leaderboard by taking advantage of the opening hole, birdieing the fifth and firing his tee shot at the par-three seventh to tap-in range, putting him one ahead of compatriots Langasque and David Ravatto at the turn.

The world No 213 holed from the fringe at the par-five tenth to start his back nine with a birdie, took advantage of the driveable 12th and rolled in from 15 feet at the 15th to extend his advantage, before closing out the biggest win of his career with three straight pars.

Langasque had reached the turn in level-par and added one birdie with one bogey on the back nine, while Bjerregaard made back-to-back birdies from the 12th before dropping a shot at the 16th to post a final-round 73.

Ravatto's four-under 67 lifted him to fourth spot, while England's Joe Dean jumped into a share of fifth after matching his total to end the week six strokes back.

What's next?

The DP World Tour heads to the UK for the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo, with the opening event of the "Back 9" schedule at The Belfry also marking the start of the race to qualify for Team Europe's next Ryder Cup team.

Watch the opening round live on Thursday from 12.30pm on Sky Sports Golf, with the Tour Championship, KPMG Women's Irish Open, FM Championship and Curtis Cup also live on sky Sports. Stream the DP World Tour, PGA Tour and more sport with NOW.