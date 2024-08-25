BMW Championship: US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley earns shock win at Castle Pines

US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley clinched a shock win at the BMW Championship that sees him enter next week's Tour Championship in fourth place.

Bradley, who was named the USA's 2025 Ryder Cup captain last month, had only just squeezed into 50-man field for the tournament as the final qualifier.

The 38-year-old shot an even-par 72 in his final round at Castle Pines on Sunday to finish 12 under, one stroke clear of Ludvig Åberg, Sam Burns and Adam Scott in a tie for second.

Bradley took a lead he would not relinquish with par on the 537-yard, par-four 10th hole that broke a tie with Scott, who three-putted for bogey on the hardest hole on the course.

Following their impressive showings this week, Åberg is in fifth position going into the Tour Championship, Burns - who returned the best round of the day, a seven-under 65 - sneaks into the top 10 in ninth, while Scott is 14th.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler finish tied for 33rd at the BMW, but goes into next week as the top seed and will start at 10 under par.

Xander Schauffele, after a tied-fifth finish here, will be second at eight under par and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, who withdrew with a back injury this week, will be third at seven under under.

Rory McIlroy will be sixth to start the Tour Championship after a tied-11th placing here courtesy of a final-round 71 to finish six under.

Only the top 30 on the FedEx Cup points after the BMW Championship qualify for the season's final tournament at East Lake.

England's Tommy Fleetwood is among them after he jumped from 31st to 22nd in the standings off the back of a tied-fifth finish on eight under.

Two-time major winner Justin Thomas has snuck into the field in 30th position despite a disappointing week which saw him finish way off the pace at two over par. Brian Harman, 2023 Open champion, just misses out in 31st spot.

