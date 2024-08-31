Tour Championship: Scottie Scheffler stays ahead in FedExCup finale but Collin Morikawa closes at East Lake

Scottie Scheffler remains in pole position to secure FedExCup victory despite seeing his lead reduced to four shots during a weather-disrupted second round at the Tour Championship.

The world No 1 came into the event on 10 under and with a two-stroke advantage, having topped the season-long standings after six PGA Tour wins in 2024, then increased his lead to seven strokes after an opening-round 65.

Scheffler added a five-under 66 at East Lake on Friday to head into the weekend on 21 under, as Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa closed on their compatriot in the race to be crowned FedExCup champion and claim the $25m [£19m] jackpot.

Image: Scheffler mixed six birdies with a lone bogey during his second round

Morikawa fired a round-of-the-day 63 to claim second and ensure he will play in the final group again with Scheffler in the third round, with Schauffele a further stroke back after a second-round 64.

How Schauffele and Morikawa closed on Scheffler

Scheffler holed from 20 feet to save par at the first and avoid opening with a bogey for the second successive day, with the world No 1 retaining his seven-shot cushion after converting from 10 feet to match Morikawa's birdie at the third.

Image: Scheffler birdied two of his last three holes after the weather delay

Schauffele - playing in the group ahead - followed back-to-back birdies from the third by taking advantage of the par-five sixth, where both Scheffler and Morikawa picked up shots to go two under for their rounds.

Morikawa added another from close-range at the seventh to move alongside Schauffele, with both players getting to 13 under after birdieing the par-four eighth, as Scheffler got up and down from a greenside bunker to make his birdie and reach the turn six ahead.

Image: Xander Schauffele birdied four of his opening eight holes on Friday

Schauffele made par at the 10th and birdied the 11th to temporarily cut the gap to five, only for Morikawa to rejoin him in a tie for second when he matched Scheffler in starting the back nine with a birdie.

Scheffler scrambled a sensational par at the 11th, as Morikawa carded his first bogey of the day, before a two-shot swing from the final group at the 13th saw Scheffler fail to get up and down from the bunker to save par and Morikawa chip-in for birdie.

Morikawa joined Schauffele in birdieing the 14th to climb to 15 under and within four of Scheffler, who had to settle for a par on the same par-five, while Schauffele squandered an opportunity from eight feet at the 15th just before a 90-minute suspension due to the threat of lightning.

Scheffler resumed on the 16th fairway and immediately flicked a wedge to 10 feet, setting up a birdie to reclaim a five-shot cushion, only for Morikawa to cut the gap again with an eight-foot birdie at the 17th.

Schauffele followed an impressive save at the 17th by birdieing the last to get to 16 under, extending his run of under-par rounds at East Lake, as Morikawa edged back into solo second by getting up and down from off the final green to set a new course record.

Morikawa's closing birdie was matched by Scheffler, starting the week top of the season-long standings for the third successive year, who tidied up from inside two feet and remains firm favourite to win the FedExCup for the first time.

Image: Morikawa is without a win on the PGA Tour this season

"I feel like my swing is in a good spot," Scheffler said. "I've hit it nice the last couple days. Really felt like I've hit a lot of lips on the greens, but hitting a lot quality putts. A lot of quality stuff out there and in a good spot going into the weekend."

Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott and Sahith Theegala share fourth spot on 12 under and Sam Burns is a further stroke back, while three-time FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy is in tied-10th and in the group on eight under after back-to-back 69s.

