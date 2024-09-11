Solheim Cup 2024: Emily Pedersen ready to rival boyfriend Olly Brett again as Team Europe chase history

Emily Pedersen is hoping to claim bragging rights over both the United States and her boyfriend once again when Europe chase a historic Solheim Cup four-peat this week.

Pedersen makes her fourth Solheim Cup appearance and has featured in the last two editions, winning three points during the 2021 success on American soil and playing all five sessions during the dramatic tie last September in Spain.

It will be the third consecutive Solheim Cup that Pedersen has been in the opposite team room to boyfriend Olly Brett, who caddied for Danielle Kang in 2021 before looping for Rose Zhang in last year's contest.

The pair avoided facing each other at Finca Cortesin, where Zhang made her Solheim Cup debut, although both players are open to the idea of going head-to-head this time around in Virginia - live from Friday on Sky Sports.

"I'm kind of expecting it," Pedersen told Sky Sports. "Last time we were like, 'it's inevitable that we're going to play each other'.

"We're thinking the same here, but I don't care who I'm playing. I just want to win, whether it's against him or anyone else!"

The Dane's past meeting with Brett in a Solheim Cup came in 2021, where she defeated Kang in the Sunday singles to help Europe win 15-13 and claim a successful title defence on American soil.

Pedersen had shared photos on social media of them in rival kits for each Solheim Cup, posting "let the games begin" on her Instagram story ahead of this year's event, while Zhang is intrigued to see how the dynamic between the couple could work if they have to face each other.

"That [playing Pedersen] would be hilarious, to be honest!" Zhang told Sky Sports. "They have separate rooms in the hotel because they're both very competitive.

Image: Rose Zhang is hoping to be part of the first American Solheim Cup victory since 2017

"Em [Emily Pedersen] and I have also had a really great relationship off the golf course, but this week it will be separated and competitive.

"It's super fun because Olly always throws so many jabs at her and vice versa. I'm just there to witness the relationship part where they're really just going at it!

"It's fun to be a third wheel and look at it from the sidelines!"

Sagstrom: Solheim Cup the 'ultimate honeymoon'

Madelene Sagstrom features for the first time since getting married last Saturday to Jack Clarke, who will be in the same team room as caddie to Solheim Cup stalwart Anna Nordqvist.

Sagstrom had to withdraw from the weather-delayed finish to the LPGA Tour's FM Championship to get her flight back to London ahead of the wedding, with the Swede now hoping to cap off a memorable fortnight with Solheim Cup victory.

"I get to do the two things I love, two weeks in a row," Sagstrom told the Ladies European Tour. "I get to spend time with my family, with your [Jack Clarke] family, with all our friends, and I get to play in the most prestigious event as a European.

"It's the perfect two weeks, really. We're probably running a bit high on adrenaline but it's our two worlds coming together and it's absolutely beautiful."

On what it would mean to hole the winning putt, Pedersen added: "Honestly, you couldn't script it any better - that would be insane! I'd be happy with just the trophy as a team. There's so many good golfers in the team and I think we're going to do great things."

