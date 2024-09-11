Solheim Cup 2024: Charley Hull on nerves, Team Europe's hopes and why Suzann Pettersen's side can impress again

It feels slightly premature to describe somebody in their 20s as a veteran, but Charley Hull is ready to embrace that role as she lines up for her seventh Solheim Cup appearance.

Hull has been an ever-present member of Team Europe since bursting through as a 17-year-old rookie in the 2013 victory on American soil, with the Englishwoman set to play a key role this year as Suzann Pettersen's side chase an unprecedented four-peat against the United States.

The 28-year-old was part of the back-to-back victories at Gleneagles in 2019 - where she finished unbeaten - and in 2021, then played in the dramatic 14-14 tie against Team USA in Spain last September, with Hull relishing the chance to feature again in an away contest.

"I actually prefer playing on US soil," Hull told Sky Sports. "I prefer being a bit of the underdog coming out to play and being like 'yes', [wanting to] spank the Yanks on their home soil.

"I enjoy the American crowds - I think they're good fun. They're great people. I do love playing in Europe as well, don't get me wrong, but I feel like there's a little more pressure playing in Europe. When you're in America, you can just go out there and enjoy it."

Hull is one of 10 players returning from last year's line-up and eight who featured in the 2021 victory, with the world No 12 pleased with the team dynamic heading into the latest edition in Virginia.

"To switch into a team environment, it can be kind of tricky, especially for me because I'm a very individual kind of person," Hull added. "I like my things my own way and doing things my own time.

"But obviously with the Solheim you have to come together as a team. I think the whole team this year is brilliant, everyone gels together, I like everyone in the team and I think it's going to be a good year. It [winning] would be unbelievable!"

A hostile atmosphere is expected as a boisterous American crowd try to cheer Team USA to a first Solheim Cup victory since 2017, although Hull insists she will be unfazed by the thousands watching her opening tee shot on Friday.

"The Solheim Cup is the least nervous experience of the year!" Hull said. "You've got your whole team around you and it's match play - you can have a 10 on the first hole and they can make a birdie and you're only one shot behind them.

"You can just go out there, have fun, relax, enjoy the crowds and at the end of day it's a sport. You go out there and enjoy it. I just love playing golf, I find it so fun, so you just have to go out there and embrace it all."

