Solheim Cup 2024: Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit to lead out Team Europe in Friday foursomes against Team USA

England's Charley Hull will begin Team Europe's bid for more Solheim Cup history as she partners rookie Esther Henseleit in the opening match of the Friday foursomes.

Hull is making her seventh consecutive appearance for Team Europe as Suzann Pettersen's side chase an unprecedented "four-peat" after following back-to-back victories in 2019 and 2021 by retaining the trophy in dramatic fashion last year.

The world No 12 will go out alongside Henseleit, who qualified after claiming Olympic silver in Paris and finishing runner-up at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open a week later, with the pair facing world No 1 Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz at 7.05am local time (12.05pm BST) at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Korda and Corpuz formed a formidable partnership during the 2023 contest in Spain, winning their opening foursomes match as part of a session sweep for Team USA on day one, with both hoping to help the United States claim their first Solheim Cup success since 2017.

Celine Boutier - the highest-ranked player in the European team - has also been handed a Solheim Cup debutant to partner in Albane Valenzuela, with the pair taking on Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin in the second match of the session at 7.17am (12.17pm BST).

Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark played together in the fourballs at Finca Cortesin last year but will be a foursomes partnership on the opening morning, taking on Ally Ewing - playing in her fourth Solheim Cup in a row - and Jennifer Kupcho.

European veteran Carlota Ciganda held a 100 per cent record on home soil last time around and features in the Friday foursomes alongside Sweden's Linn Grant, as they take on world No 2 Lilia Vu and debutant Sarah Schmelzel.

Leona Maguire sits out of a session for the first time in her Solheim Cup career, having top-scored with 4.5 points on debut in 2021 and made three points in 2023, while Georgia Hall, Anna Nordqvist and Madelene Sagstrom are the other three to be left out by Pettersen.

The American four not included in Friday morning's line-up by Stacy Lewis are Megan Khang, Alison Lee, Andrea Lee and Lexi Thompson - the only Team USA player in her squad who was part of their last win in 2017.

Image: Could this be Lexi Thompson's final Solheim Cup appearance for Team USA?

Friday foursomes line-up (all times BST)

1205 Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz vs Charley Hull (Eng) and Esther Henseleit (Ger)

1217 Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin vs Albane Valenzuela (Sui) and Celine Boutier (Fra)

1229 Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho vs Maja Stark (Swe) and Emily Pedersen (Den)

1241 Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel vs Linn Grant (Swe) and Carlota Ciganda (Esp)

How does the format work and what happens next?

There are 28 matches played over the three days, under three different types of match play - foursomes, fourballs and singles, with each match worth one point to the team total. Foursomes sees two golfers from Europe compete against a pair from the USA, with team members alternating between shots and each team using one ball.

The fourballs action is schedule to begin at 12.05pm (5.05pm BST) on both Friday and Saturday, with 15 minutes between each match. Fourballs also sees two golfers from each team compete using their own ball. The lowest score from each pair will count for the score for their side

The tee times for Saturday's foursomes matches are the same as Friday, while all 24 players then involved in the Sunday singles. The first singles match starts at 1.50pm on Sunday and the last of the 12 fixtures set to go off at 3.40pm BST.

The team who reaches 14.5 points or higher over the three days will win the Solheim Cup, while Europe will retain the trophy again if the tournament ends in another 14-14 draw.

