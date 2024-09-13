Solheim Cup 2024: LPGA Tour apologises after transport issues leave empty seats and fans queuing for hours

The LPGA Tour has issued an apology to fans after transportation chaos left large numbers of spectators missing the start of the Solheim Cup in Virginia.

Record crowds had been expected but grandstands were still partially empty around the first tee when the opening session began on Friday at 7.05am local time (12.05pm BST) at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

Fans posted on social media that they were stuck for hours waiting in lines for buses at Jiffy Lube Live, a concert site near the venue, with long delays also experienced once spectators reached the course.

Social media posts also complained about a lack of buses transporting fans to the venue, with others calling for refunds due to the amount of golf they missed on the first morning.

The LPGA Tour had no immediate comment on the problems affecting fans, although issued a statement on social media just over two hours after play had started to recognise the disruption.

They said on X, formerly known as Twitter: "We recognize and deeply apologize to all fans affected by the challenges with shuttling from parking to the golf course.

"We've made significant changes to our transportation system to mitigate these issues moving forward, and we're working on ways to express our regret to those impacted."

Rookie Esther Henseleit struck the opening tee shot for Europe as she partnered Charley Hull in their match against world No 1 Nelly Korda and former major champion Allisen Corpuz, with grandstands still far from full when the final foursomes fixture began just over 40 minutes later.

Korda and Corpuz later completed a 3&2 victory to secure the first point of the tournament as Team USA won both the opening matches after Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin beat Celine Boutier and Albane Valenzuela by the same margin.

Speaking after their victory, Korda said: "Obviously you notice that the stands aren't full, but what matters is everyone is out here now cheering for us loud.

"Obviously we have no part in the transportation issues. With the amount of people that are coming in, I know they're breaking records with the amount of attendance, it's going to be tough to get everyone in smoothly.

"So I think it's a learning curve, and hopefully they can improve every single day. But the crowds right now are amazing, and we heard them loud and clear from the first hole."

Suzann Pettersen told Sky Sports News' Jamie Weir that it was "disappointing" the atmosphere was "a bit flat" during the early part of the opening session, although crowds appeared to increase as the morning went on.

Golfweek writer Beth Ann Nichols said on X: "The Solheim is the LPGA's time to shine. The crown jewel of the tour. Complete disaster. One of the worst I've seen in 20 years covering the tour."

Golf.com reporter Claire Rogers added: "Such a bummer 1) for the thousands of fans who were excited to watch the Solheim Cup today and 2) that this is now the storyline of the day instead of showcasing women's golf."

