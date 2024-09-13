Solheim Cup 2024: Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit are Europe's only foursomes pairing to remain for Saturday morning

Team Europe's 6-2 deficit after day one of the 2024 Solheim Cup has prompted a shake-up for the Saturday morning foursomes by captain Suzann Pettersen.

Charley Hull and Esther Henseleit are the only pair to remain from the Friday foursomes session which saw them fall to a 3&2 defeat to world No 1 Nelly Korda and former US Open champion Allisen Corpuz.

This time Hull and Henseleit feature in the second match on course, going up against Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho, with USA captain Stacy Lewis retaining three of her pairings from Friday morning - Ewing and Kupcho being the only ones to taste defeat.

They lost out to Emily Pedersen and Maja Stark, who both feature again for Europe in the foursomes but have been broken up and will now partner Carlota Ciganda and Georgia Hall, respectively.

Pedersen and Ciganda lead Europe out against Korda and Corpuz, who again have that honour for the USA.

The only change to the hosts' line-up from Friday morning sees Lauren Coughlin this time partnering Lexi Thompson rather than Rose Zhang, and the pair going out third rather than second.

Anna Nordqvist, meanwhile, is rewarded for her fourballs win with Madelene Sagstrom for Europe and teams up with Celine Boutier in the final pairing as they go up against Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel.

Saturday foursomes line-up (all times BST)

12.05pm - Emily Pedersen (Den) and Carlota Ciganda (Esp) vs Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda

12.17pm - Esther Henseleit (Ger) and Charley Hull (Eng) vs Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho

12.29pm - Maja Stark (Swe) and Georgia Hall (Eng) vs Lexi Thompson and Lauren Coughlin

12.41pm - Anna Nordqvist (Swe) and Celine Bouter (Fra) vs Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel

Can Europe stage another famous fightback?

Team Europe recovered from losing the opening session to a clean sweep in Spain last September to retain the trophy with a dramatic 14-14 tie, with captain Suzann Pettersen now needing a record-breaking comeback to match their 2023 efforts.

Image: The four-point advantage is the largest opening-day lead in Solheim Cup history

"We have a massive job ahead of us," Pettersen admitted. "We faced quite a big challenge last year. We've done it before. We can do it again. It's going to take a massive effort, but I know we can do it.

"I think we gave it a good effort. I feel like they kind of had all the putts rolling their way. I just don't feel like we've had any momentum, but it's not to blame. The Americans played great and we have a massive job to do ahead of us."

Pettersen's belief was echoed by Team Europe vice-captain Mel Reid, who added: "Suzann [Pettersen] has a few points she wants to get across, a bit about strategy and things that can be improved but it's also about keeping the girls' spirits up.

"We're ready to do this and I truly believe we can do this. We've done it before and we've seen it before in Solheims and Ryder Cups."

Two-time Solheim Cup-winning captain Catriona Matthew, who led Europe to a famous victory on away soil in 2021, told Sky Sports: "They [Europe] can't give up hope. And I don't think they will. Suzann will be rallying the troops.

"I suppose Suzann will be saying to them, 'We were four points down after the first session last year'. If you get a three-win session tomorrow, you're right back in it. It's still not over by a long way, but it is quite a mountain to climb for the Europeans."

