Solheim Cup 2024: Latest schedule, scores, matches, pairings, results as Team USA host Team Europe

Latest scores and match schedule from the 19th Solheim Cup, held at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Virginia, where Team Europe look to retain the trophy on away soil against Team USA.

Team Europe won back-to-back editions in 2019 and 2021 before retaining the trophy with a 14-14 tie last September in Spain, with Suzann Pettersen's side now looking to enjoy more Solheim Cup success on American soil.

There are four foursomes matches on Friday morning, ahead of four fourballs matches later this day, with the same schedule repeated on Saturday ahead of 12 singles matches on the Sunday. Each match is worth one point, with a total of 28 points available during the three-day event.

Team Europe will need 14 points to retain the trophy for a record fourth time and 14.5 points to claim back-to-back away victories for the first time ever, while Team USA require 14.5 points to secure a first Solheim Cup success since 2017.

Day-by-day schedule and results (all times BST)

Friday foursomes

1205 Nelly Korda and Allisen Corpuz vs Charley Hull (Eng) and Esther Henseleit (Ger)

1217 Rose Zhang and Lauren Coughlin vs Albane Valenzuela (Sui) and Celine Boutier (Fra)

1229 Ally Ewing and Jennifer Kupcho vs Maja Stark (Swe) and Emily Pedersen (Den)

1241 Lilia Vu and Sarah Schmelzel vs Linn Grant (Swe) and Carlota Ciganda (Esp)

Friday fourballs

5.05pm - Match 5

5.20pm - Match 6

5.35pm - Match 7

5.50pm - Match 8

Saturday foursomes

12.05pm - Match 9

12.17pm - Match 10

12.29pm - Match 11

12.41pm - Match 12

Saturday fourballs

5.05pm - Match 13

5.20pm - Match 14

5.35pm - Match 15

5.50pm - Match 16

Sunday singles

1.50pm - Match 17

2.00pm - Match 18

2.10pm - Match 19

2.20pm - Match 20

2.30pm - Match 21

2.40pm - Match 22

2.50pm - Match 23

3.00pm - Match 24

3.10pm - Match 25

3.20pm - Match 26

3.30pm - Match 27

3.40pm - Match 28

When does coverage start?

Live coverage begins at 11.30am on Friday and Saturday, some 35 minutes before the opening tee shot is struck, with round-the-clock coverage from the foursomes and fourballs on both days.

Coverage continues until 11pm, or longer if any matches have yet to finish, while a bumper day of singles action begins at 1pm on Sunday and brings you all the latest news from Virginia until the opening match gets under way at 1.50pm.

