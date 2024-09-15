Solheim Cup 2024: Nelly Korda and Charley Hull out first in thrilling Sunday finale as USA lead Europe 10-6

Big guns collide early as Nelly Korda and Charley Hull kick off the singles ahead of a potentially thrilling finale to The 2024 Solheim Cup on Sunday.

Team USA carry a 10-6 lead into the final day as they look to regain the Cup for the first time in four attempts, the two sides sharing two apiece in both the foursomes and fourballs on Saturday.

Hull capped her marathon day by seeing off Allisen Corpuz and Lilia Vu alongside Georgia Hall, after Carlota Cinganda and Emily Pedersen had rallied to beat Ally Ewing and Lexi Thompson.

Denmark's Pedersen is next up at the tee as she takes on Megan Khang, before Hall meets Alison Lee and Anna Nordqvist faces Allisen Corpuz.

Leona Maguire joins the actions against Ally Ewing late on Sunday afternoon having been left on the bench for the entirety of play on Saturday.

Saturday singles line-up (all times BST)

1.50pm - Nelly Korda vs Charley Hull (Eng)

2pm - Emily Pedersen (Den) vs Megan Khang

2.10pm - Georgia Hall (Eng) vs Alison Lee

2.20pm - Anna Nordqvist (Swe) vs Allisen Corpuz

2.30pm - Carlota Ciganda (Esp) vs Rose Zhang

2.40pm - Esther Henseleit (Ger) vs Andrea Lee

2.50pm - Celine Bouter (Fra) vs Lexi Thompson

3pm - Maja Stark (Swe) vs Lauren Coughlin

3.10pm - Albane Valenzuela (Swi) vs Lilia Vu

3.20pm - Madelene Sagstrom (Swe) vs Sarah Schmelzel

3.30pm - Leona Maguire (Irl) vs Ally Ewing

3.40pm - Linn Grant (Swe) vs Jennifer Kupcho

Pettersen: Europe still have hope

European Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen speaking to Sky Sports Golf...

"There is hope, absolutely.

"We have seen miracles before - Medinah, and Germany in 2015. We have given ourselves a chance, and as long as there is hope, these girls are going to go out there and fight.

"10-6 is absolutely doable. We'll see if we can digest what happened, recharge, wake up tomorrow fresh… on any given day these girls can take each other down."

Reid: We've seen miracles happen before!

Team Europe assistant captain Mel Reid...

"Those last two matches were pivotal for us. We feel like we've not had any momentum whatsoever. The Americans have been holing puts and outplaying us, so those last two points were obviously needed.

"It's a big deficit to do but it's happened in Medinah for the Ryder Cup boys and in Germany [in 2015] for the USA Solheim girls. We can do it and we believe we can do it.

"Some of us veterans have been through it; Germany was heartbreaking for some of us and it can happen.

"The girls are fired up, the momentum in our team room has switched. We've always had good team spirit, but those two matches were so important for us.

"We've got to go out strong [tomorrow]. We can't make any mistakes. You never know what can happen. Records are there to be broken and we're ready."

