Justin Rose: BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth would be ‘bucket-list’ win

Justin Rose is eyeing a strong finish to the 2024 season, starting with a "bucket-list" win at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this week, live on Sky Sports.

Rose describes his form this year as "mixed", but had particularly impressive showings at two of the four majors, including a tied-second finish at The Open at Royal Troon.

The former world No 1 had a share of the lead down the back nine on the final day, before Xander Schauffele streaked clear with a run of four birdies in six holes.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from the final round of The Open from Royal Troon as Xander Schauffele shot a stunning six-under-par 65 to claim the Claret Jug

"The Open at Troon, I felt that easily could have been my tournament," Rose told Sky Sports.

"I don't think I really put a foot wrong, I just got beaten by Xander, who was on top form.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Speaking on the Sky Sports Golf podcast, Alex Perry says Justin Rose's tied-second place finish at Troon proves he can go on to win the tournament in the coming years

"The PGA Championship, I was in the hunt on the back nine there too.

"That has given me a ton of self-belief and the drive to continue to want to work hard, which I think is ultimately the most important thing at my age and stage of my career - that I have the energy to put in the work."

The work has already started towards next year and the first of the four majors, The Masters, in April.

Live DP World Tour Golf Thursday 19th September 8:30am

"It will be nice to have a good strong end to the season as I'm already thinking about the beginning of next year and my run-in to Augusta," Rose said. "That's how I like to see things.

"But there's some big events along the way. The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth is a real bucket-list event for me. I haven't won there before but I've been close.

"It's a home event and so that would be huge. I've got my mind very much on that.

"I still think I can go on and achieve some really great things."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Rose shares his ambitions of automatically qualifying for Europe in the 2025 Ryder Cup and gives his thoughts on whether players from LIV should have the opportunity to also make the team

Qualification for 2025 Ryder Cup a 'monumental goal'

One of the things that Rose is very much hoping to achieve is qualification for the 2025 Ryder Cup, to represent Team Europe for a seventh time at the age of 45 - describing it as a "monumental goal".

Image: Justin Rose (right) and Robert Macintyre celebrate after winning one of their fourballs matches in Europe's 2023 Ryder Cup win in Rome

Rose's experience came to good use when guiding rookie Robert MacIntyre to 1.5 points in their two fourballs matches as Europe successfully regained the Ryder Cup in Rome.

And he now hopes to be part of the first European side to win on US soil since 2012 and the 'Miracle in Medinah', which he was part of.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Justin Rose's putt on the 17th green in his singles match against Phil Mickelson at the 'Miracle of Medinah' is an iconic Ryder Cup moment

"It's still probably my biggest goal and biggest aspiration to make that team," Rose said.

"It's a monumental goal because it would mean that so many other layers have gone well.

"Obviously I would be 45. It's still very doable and very possible but at the last Ryder Cup I was already the oldest player by six years on either team.

"It made you realise that I'm definitely stepping into a slightly different territory in my career here. But there's time to be vice-captain and who knows after that.

"I feel like the most important thing is that if you half a chance of playing, you have got to take it with both hands and give it all you've got."

Watch the BMW PGA Championship live on Sky Sports Golf

Thursday, September 19

8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups

12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage

Friday, September 20

8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups

12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage

Saturday, September 21

8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups

12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage

Sunday, September 22

8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups

12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage

Watch the BMW PGA Championship on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday, with Featured Groups from 8.30am ahead of full coverage on Sky Sports Golf.

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.