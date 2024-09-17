Justin Rose: BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth would be ‘bucket-list’ win

Justin Rose is hoping to qualify for Team Europe and compete at a seventh Ryder Cup in 2025: "It's a monumental goal because it would mean that so many other layers have gone well": watch the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, live on Sky Sports from 8.30am, Thursday
Tuesday 17 September 2024 11:16, UK
Justin Rose is eyeing a strong finish to the 2024 season, starting with a "bucket-list" win at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this week, live on Sky Sports.
Rose describes his form this year as "mixed", but had particularly impressive showings at two of the four majors, including a tied-second finish at The Open at Royal Troon.
The former world No 1 had a share of the lead down the back nine on the final day, before Xander Schauffele streaked clear with a run of four birdies in six holes.
"The Open at Troon, I felt that easily could have been my tournament," Rose told Sky Sports.
"I don't think I really put a foot wrong, I just got beaten by Xander, who was on top form.
"The PGA Championship, I was in the hunt on the back nine there too.
"That has given me a ton of self-belief and the drive to continue to want to work hard, which I think is ultimately the most important thing at my age and stage of my career - that I have the energy to put in the work."
The work has already started towards next year and the first of the four majors, The Masters, in April.
"It will be nice to have a good strong end to the season as I'm already thinking about the beginning of next year and my run-in to Augusta," Rose said. "That's how I like to see things.
"But there's some big events along the way. The BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth is a real bucket-list event for me. I haven't won there before but I've been close.
"It's a home event and so that would be huge. I've got my mind very much on that.
"I still think I can go on and achieve some really great things."
One of the things that Rose is very much hoping to achieve is qualification for the 2025 Ryder Cup, to represent Team Europe for a seventh time at the age of 45 - describing it as a "monumental goal".
Rose's experience came to good use when guiding rookie Robert MacIntyre to 1.5 points in their two fourballs matches as Europe successfully regained the Ryder Cup in Rome.
And he now hopes to be part of the first European side to win on US soil since 2012 and the 'Miracle in Medinah', which he was part of.
"It's still probably my biggest goal and biggest aspiration to make that team," Rose said.
"It's a monumental goal because it would mean that so many other layers have gone well.
"Obviously I would be 45. It's still very doable and very possible but at the last Ryder Cup I was already the oldest player by six years on either team.
"It made you realise that I'm definitely stepping into a slightly different territory in my career here. But there's time to be vice-captain and who knows after that.
"I feel like the most important thing is that if you half a chance of playing, you have got to take it with both hands and give it all you've got."
Thursday, September 19
8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups
12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage
Friday, September 20
8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups
12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage
Saturday, September 21
8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups
12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage
Sunday, September 22
8.30am to 12pm - Featured Groups
12pm to 6pm - Full live coverage
Watch the BMW PGA Championship on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday, with Featured Groups from 8.30am ahead of full coverage on Sky Sports Golf.
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland