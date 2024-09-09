BMW PGA Championship: Andy Murray and Robert MacIntyre to team up for Celebrity Pro-Am at Wentworth

Scottish sporting stars Robert MacIntyre and Andy Murray will team up for the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am at Wentworth later this month.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and former world No 1, retired from tennis after the Paris Olympics this summer at the age of 37.

He will be making his Celebrity Pro-Am debut at Wentworth on the Wednesday, September 18 event that serves as the warm-up to the BMW PGA Championship that takes place from the Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Murray will have the perfect partner in the form of MacIntyre, who was part of Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team last year and followed that up with a first PGA Tour win at the Canadian Open and further success at the Scottish Open in 2024.

MacIntyre said of his Pro-Am partner: "Andy is a hero to so many people in Scotland - and across the world - and it's pretty exciting to be playing alongside him in his BMW PGA Championship debut.

"He's been absolutely dedicated to tennis during his incredible career, but it looks like he's been playing plenty of golf since his retirement, so I'm looking forward to seeing if all that practice has paid off!"

Murray will feature in the Pro-Am alongside a host of other celebrity names, including footballers Gareth Bale, Jordan Pickford and Troy Deeney, cricketers James Anderson and Ollie Pope, TV star and comedian Michael MacIntyre and Hollywood actor Tom Holland.

MacIntyre, meanwhile, forms part of a world-class field for the BMW PGA Championship proper when that gets underway on Thursday, including Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick and Justin Rose, with Ryan Fox returning to defend his title

Fellow former winners Luke Donald, Billy Horschel, Francesco Molinari and Danny Willett are also among the field, as is recent Omega European Masters winner Matt Wallace.

Sky Sports will have extended coverage from one of the highlights of the golfing calendar, with Featured Group action available from all four rounds and over 35 hours of live golf throughout the tournament.

