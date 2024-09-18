Andy Murray impresses as Spider-Man Tom Holland and Tommy Fleetwood team up to win Celebrity Pro-Am at BMW PGA Championship

Tommy Fleetwood teamed up with Spider-Man star Tom Holland, and his two brothers, to win the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am after another star-studded turnout at Wentworth.

Hollywood actor Tom Holland boasts a 2.9 handicap and, alongside his twin siblings Harry and Sam and professional Fleetwood, the foursome combined for a winning score of 31 under par.

"I birdied the last two holes to get us over the 30 mark. It's always me," Fleetwood joked afterwards. "I can see they [the Holland brothers] are very, very competitive and hold a similar standard. So I can see it getting nasty on a match between them."

Image: Tommy Fleetwood and Hollywood actor Tom Holland teamed up to win the BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am

Fleetwood, as well as fellow Ryder Cup stars Rory McIlroy Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick and Robert MacIntyre will tee off in the tournament proper on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Golf, with featured groups coverage from 8.30am.

World No 3 McIlroy is the highest-ranked golfer in this year's tournament and had former Real Madrid and Tottenham star - and scratch golfer - Gareth Bale as one of his partners for the Pro-Am, as well as former England international Stuart Broad, who plays off 6.4. They played their way round their 18 holes in 24 under par.

Recently retired tennis great Andy Murray made his Pro-Am debut alongside fellow Scot Robert MacIntyre, who said the three-time Grand Slam "will be at scratch in no time".

"I was very impressed with his game," MacIntyre added. "It was like a dream come true for me, a sporting idol of mine... a special, special day.

"If I achieve half of what he achieved in his sport, then I'll have overachieved to be honest with you. The guy is a sporting idol of many, many Scottish people."

Murray, who belted an impressive opening drive off the 18th tee, admitted to suffering from nerves and was asked to compare his golfing experience to playing at Wimbledon.

"I couldn't really feel my arms and legs," Murray admitted. "I was feeling it. But it got better as the round went on.

"It's a different sort of nerves, because you are comfortable in the tennis environment. I'm not thinking I'm going to walk out on the tennis court and forget how to hit the ball.

"Here, there's people standing five metres away from where I'm driving, and I'm like, 'I'm useless at this game'."

Making up MacIntyre and Murray's foursome was England's record Test wicket-taker James Anderson, as well as Anton du Beke - who previously partnered Murray's mum Judy in Strictly Come Dancing.

"He danced from the 18th tee all the way back around to the 17th green," MacIntyre joked, when asked to reflect on his round with the ballroom dancer. "He was full of life. I wasn't at the start."

Elsewhere, Tony Bellew holed out for an incredible albatross on the first hole. The former world champion boxer was playing alongside Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson, the pair reunited after having been the top two finishers in last year's edition of 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!'

Ben Stokes and his stand-in as England Test captain, Ollie Pope, as well as former international cricketer Kevin Pietersen also featured in the Pro-Am, as did Everton and England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler.

Among the other notable names from the footballing world, Troy Deeney and Ben Foster featured in the same group as Pietersen in the afternoon line-up.

England rugby union captain Jamie George and fellow international Ben Earl also took part, along with former St Helens rugby league star Jon Wilkin, while comedian Michael McIntyre and TV presenter Dan Walker teed off together.

Selected celebrity handicaps (as listed for BMW PGA Championship Celebrity Pro-Am):

James Anderson 1.8

Gareth Bale scratch

Tony Bellew 18

Stuart Broad 6.4

Troy Deeney 12

Anton du Beke 1

Ben Earl 5

Ben Foster 8

Robbie Fowler 7.2

Jamie George 9.8

Tom Holland 2.9

Andy Murray 7

Michael McIntyre 18

Jordan Pickford 9.9

Kevin Pietersen 2

Ollie Pope 1

Ben Stokes 3.6

Sam Thompson 21

Dan Walker +1.2

Jon Wilkin 8.8

