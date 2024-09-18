BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy keen to put Irish Open near miss behind him with strong showing at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy insists he has mentally recovered from seeing a fairy-tale Irish Open victory slip through his fingers and is eager to get "back on the horse" at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth - live on Sky Sports from Thursday.

McIlroy looked on course to claim his first professional win on home soil on Sunday when leading by two shots with four holes to play at Royal County Down, just an hour from where he grew up.

But while Rasmus Hojgaard completed a superb closing 65 with four birdies in the last five holes - including three in a row from the 16th - McIlroy bogeyed the 15th and 17th and missed an eagle putt on the 18th that would have forced a play-off.

After three-putting on the 17th hole at the Irish Open, Rory McIlroy needed an eagle on the final hole to force a playoff and came so close to getting it.

"I'm glad for the opportunity to get back on the horse again," McIlroy said at Wentworth, where he won the title in 2014.

Rasmus Hojgaard finished the final day of the Irish Open in style, with birdies on the 16th, 17th and 18th holes.

"I think there may be a misconception that it hit me harder than it maybe did. I didn't really feel like I necessarily lost the tournament. I felt like Rasmus went out and won it - shot 31 on the back nine.

"I shouldn't have missed the green right on 15 and I misjudged the first putt on 17. But looking back on Sunday and the support of the crowds and that scene on 18 and everything, it was amazing to be a part of.

Highlights of day four of the Amgen Irish Open and a thrilling finish between Rasmus Hojgaard and Rory McIlroy.

"Obviously I'm just trying to look for the positives in all of it but I'm happy to be here at Wentworth, the sun is shining, there's not many better places to be.

"My game is feeling like it's in pretty good shape and I feel like I have another chance to win a really big tournament that means a lot to me.

McIlroy added: "It feels like quite a long time since I won at Quail Hollow back in May, and I've come close here a couple of times. I was second to Francesco [Molinari] in 2018, second to Shane [Lowry] in 2022.

"My form at this tournament over the last few years has been very good so it would be nice to just get another win on the board.

"It would just be wonderful to give myself another chance. Every Sunday that I get myself into contention is an opportunity but also a day to test myself and learn from the good, the bad and everything else."

Tommy Fleetwood looks forward optimistically ahead of BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth this weekend.

Ahead of his opening round on Thursday - live coverage of featured groups is from 8.30am on Sky Sports Golf - McIlroy appeared to be struggling with a nagging cough during his pre-tournament press conference.

"I'm okay, I feel a bit better than I was," McIlroy said, revealing the culprit to be his daughter Poppy.

"Poppy's had a cough for a couple of weeks, gave it to me last week. I started feeling pretty rough Monday, Tuesday, so I went to the doctor, I'm on a course of antibiotics and I feel, energy-wise, better than I did.

"I'll be a bit wheezy this week but nothing I can't handle."

McIlroy will partner Ryder Cup team-mate Justin Rose and defending champion Ryan Fox in the first two rounds at Wentworth as he bids to increase his lead at the top of the Race to Dubai.

A sixth money-list title would take McIlroy level with Seve Ballesteros and within two of record-holder Colin Montgomerie, who won seven in a row from 1993-1999 and his eighth in 2005.

