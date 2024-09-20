BMW PGA Championship: Matt Baldwin ties Wentworth record through 36 holes with Rory McIlroy four back

England's Matt Baldwin equals Paul McGinley's tournament record of 13 under through 36 holes; Rory McIlroy in contention four strokes behind after closing birdie at 18 to card a second-round 68; watch the BMW PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports Golf
Friday 20 September 2024 19:44, UK
England's Matt Baldwin equalled Paul McGinley's tournament record of 13 under par through 36 holes as he set the clubhouse lead on a weather-affected second day of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.
Baldwin doubled his one-shot advantage overnight after adding a round of 66 to his opening 65 - albeit with the second round not yet fully concluded due to a 77-minute delay for a circling storm.
Rory McIlroy is four back in a tie for fourth with Italy's Matteo Mannasero, the Northern Irishman having signed off his round of 68 with a closing birdie at 18.
Denmark's Niklas Norgaard, in-form following his British Masters win at The Belfry earlier this month, also birdied the 18th to card a 67 that sees him second on 11 under.
Antoine Rozner sits third on 10 under after posting the best round of the day, a seven-under 65. The Frenchman birdied six of his last seven holes, including the last five in succession.
Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre are both in contention, six off the lead at seven under, while fellow Ryder Cup team-mate Shane Lowry is one further back, part of a sizeable contingent at six under which includes last week's Irish Open winner Rasmus Hojgaard after an impressive round of 66 from the Dane.
Defending champion Ryan Fox, in danger of missing the cut, ensured he made the weekend after a chip-in eagle at the par-four 16th took him to three under and above the projected cut line of one under par.
The 38-year-old Baldwin, ranked 363rd in the world, admitted he had considered quitting the game on several occasions as he battled to keep his tour card.
"I had three or four months working at Amazon driving a van just to see me through the winter before the Challenge Tour started in 2022," he said.
"I learned a lot from that. I learned that there are other things that I could do in life but I also learned that I really wanted to play golf."
Asked to recall a funny moment from his driving stint, Baldwin added: "There's plenty to be fair.
"I remember pulling up to a block of flats, jumped out the van, got in the back and all of a sudden I feel like I'm moving and I'm like 'oh no, I forgot to put the handbrake on'.
"So I've ran out the back, ran around the side, yanked the handbrake up, still wouldn't stop, yanked it more, it eventually stopped about this far short (inches) of a blue Fiesta.
"There was a woman I was delivering a parcel to who watched the whole thing and she said 'I couldn't get my phone out quick enough to film it'."
Growing up in Southport, Baldwin played a lot of junior golf with Fleetwood, the European Ryder Cup stars having previously served as his Lancashire foursomes partner.
"I don't think we ever lost," Baldwin added. "We played a lot of golf growing up, graduated the same year from Challenge Tour and obviously played a little bit out here.
"Our paths have gone slightly different but hopefully I can catch him up."
Watch the BMW PGA Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Saturday, with Featured Groups from 9am ahead of full coverage from 10.30am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the DP World Tour and more with NOW.
Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland