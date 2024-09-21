BMW PGA Championship: Rory McIlroy three off leader Matteo Manassero going into final round at Wentworth

Rory McIlroy sits three off leader Matteo Manassero going into the final round of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth.

McIlroy carded an impressive six-under 66 on Saturday to move to 15 under for the tournament, but saw his efforts eclipsed by his two playing partners.

Manassero - a winner at Wentworth in 2013, the year prior to McIlroy's last triumph - carded the round of the day with a nine-under 63, while Billy Horschel enjoyed a stunning run of seven-straight birdies in his 65 that sees him tied with McIlroy for second.

Overnight leader Matthew Baldwin struggled at points during his 71 but is still in the mix heading into Sunday, four off the lead at 14 under.

Manassero was a 20-year-old prodigy when previously triumphing at Wentworth in 2013, but his victory prompted an 11-year title drought that only ended in March earlier this year. The Italian even dropped as low as 1,705 in the world rankings at one stage.

Now back on the cusp of the top 100, Manassero is eyeing a second BMW PGA success over a stacked field after three-straight birdies to finish saw him pull clear of the chasing pack.

"I have to be honest, one of the best rounds I've ever played," Manassero said afterwards. "Thinking of the difficult years, to be standing here right now in the lead - it feels amazing.

"My perspective has changed. I'm going to go out and enjoy tomorrow."

One of those in behind is 2021 champion Horschel who, along with McIlroy, enjoyed a spell holding on to a share of the lead after his remarkable birdie run between the eighth and 14th holes.

"The hole looked like the size of the Atlantic Ocean," Horschel joked after his round. "I made some long putts and had some close ones, as well. It was pretty special."

McIlroy, meanwhile, had four birdies and an eagle at the fourth in his bogey-free round, but was unfortunate not to add to that tally further on a frustrating back nine in which he missed some golden opportunities to better his score.

He was, however, thankful not to drop a shot after finding the water with his second at 18, McIlroy impressively getting up and down for a par finish.

McIlroy: I let a few holes slip

Rory McIlroy, speaking to Sky Sports after his round of 66:

"I had a few chances that I let slip there on the back nine, but I got going out there on moving day, shooting six under par, trying to keep up with Matteo.

"It was another solid day, my lowest score of the week and no bogeys. I know I'm going to need another low one tomorrow to try to catch him.

"Obviously it's good to see him back playing the golf that he is and where he's supposed to be, so it's going to be an exciting day.

"It's still a tough task, especially with how good he's playing, but if I get off to a fast start, it's game on.

"I love it here. It would be amazing to get my name on the trophy again."

