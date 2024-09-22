Kroger Queen City Championship: Lydia Ko picks up third LPGA Tour title of the season

Lydia Ko picked up her third LPGA Tour title of the season when she won the Kroger Queen City Championship, closing with a 9-under 63, turning round a two-shot deficit.

Of her last four events, Ko has won three of them, which includes an Olympic gold medal victory at Paris 2024, amassing enough points for the LPGA Hall of Fame and winning the Women's Open at St. Andrew's.

"It's been pretty surreal," Ko said after her five-shot victory at the TPC River's Bend over Jeeno Thitikul, who closed with a 70.

Image: New Zealand's Ko celebrates the victory (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Thitikul had a two-shot lead after eight holes of the final round. She made bogey on the par-4 ninth. Ko made a 10-foot birdie putt on the 10th to tie for the lead, and then pulled ahead with a 12-foot eagle putt on the par-5 11th.

Ko took command when she made birdie and Thitikul made bogey on both the 13th and 15th holes.

Thitikul two-putted for birdie on the par-5 closing hole to at least finish alone in second, one shot ahead of Haeran Ryu (67).

"It's just like insane - it's super insane. Her putter was on fire today," Thitikul said of playing alongside Ko. "I respect her as like my older sister, as a legend, and also as my role model. It was such a really good experience watching her in my eyes on the same tee box, on the same greens, just like a VIP seat."

Nelly Korda, the No. 1 player in women's golf who still has a comfortable lead in the Race to CME Globe with her six victories this year, had a 68 and tied for fifth, nine shots behind.

Ko had the low round of the week at the TPC River's Bend.

"To have a round like this to cap off a win is pretty special," she said.

Ko next week heads to South Korea to play in the Hana Financial Group Championship. It will be a chance for her to reach 30 career titles worldwide.