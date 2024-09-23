Sky Sports Golf podcast: Rory McIlroy settles for second again as Billy Horschel wins at Wentworth

Wentworth witnessed the latest nearly moment for Rory McIlroy at the weekend as he was denied victory at the BMW PGA Championship by an inspired Billy Horschel.

Horschel holed out from distance with a spectacular eagle putt to beat McIlroy in a thrilling playoff, a week after Rory had also been ousted by Rasmus Hojgaard in a tight finish at the Irish Open.

On this week's edition of the Sky Sports Golf Podcast, Josh is joined by Rob Lee and Simon Holmes to reflect on McIlroy's runner-up finish, and why Thriston Lawrence may have left with some regrets.

"He's 20-under par for four rounds around there and two others guys tied him. Everybody including Thriston and Billy can look back at their week and think, I could have been one or two shots better," said Lee.

"The fact is Rory is very close, you could argue he should have won the US Open, Irish Open and the PGA Championship.

"He's very very close. I think he's very good at ignoring the noise because with Rory there is a lot of noise. People come up to me in the supermarket talking about Rory and I will defend him 100 per cent.

"Rory has nearly won three really big tournaments in the space of three months, and it just hasn't quite happened for him. He was beaten by a guy who had a worldie!"

The guys also discuss the announcement that LIV golfers will be eligible to play for the USA at the Ryder Cup, as well as previewing the Presidents Cup and the Open de Espana.

