Presidents Cup: Final schedule, scores, matches, pairings, results in Team USA vs International Team tournament

Final scores and schedule from the 2024 edition of the Presidents Cup, where Team USA impressed again to extend their winning record over the International Team.

The biennial competition returned for its 15th staging, with Montreal in Canada the host for the second time as the International Team aimed for just its second win in the history of the tournament, and a first since 1998.

The line-up across the two teams featured six of the world's top 10-ranked golfers - including world No 1 Scottie Scheffler amid the American's stunning 2024 season - with USA captained by Jim Furyk and the International side by Canada's own Mike Weir.

The four-day tournament was live on Sky Sports Golf and available to stream via NOW, with five rounds taking place in total in the match play format.

The competition kicked off with Thursday's fourballs before Friday foursomes, with the weekend first seeing a double session on Saturday as four more fourball matches were followed by four foursomes.

It all then came to the big conclusion on Sunday, with all 24 players in singles action before the Presidents Cup trophy was once again awarded to Team USA.

All matches were worth one point each to the winner, with teams receiving half a point each in the event of a tie. There were 30 points to play for in total, with Team USA passing the required target of 15.5 points to be crowned champions again.

FINAL LEADERBOARD AND SCORES: International team 11.5-18.5 Team USA

Session One: Thursday fourballs

USA win five points, International team win zero points

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Day One fourballs of the Presidents Cup from Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec, Canada.

Session Two: Friday foursomes

International team win five points, USA win zero points

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Day Two foursomes of the Presidents Cup from Royal Montreal Golf Club in Quebec, Canada

Session Three: Saturday fourballs

USA win three points, International team win one point

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim attempted a variety of trick shots on the range - with mixed results - during a fog delay at the Presidents Cup

Session Four: Saturday foursomes

USA win three points, International team win one point

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tom Kim was not happy having to putt for par in the Presidents Cup, making his feelings clear after holing one to tie the seventh

Session Five: Sunday singles

United States win six matches, International team win three matches, three matches finish tied

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.