Presidents Cup: Final schedule, scores, matches, pairings, results in Team USA vs International Team tournament

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott were all in field for 2024 contest; Team USA secured 18.5-11.5 victory over International Team to win 10th consecutive Presidents Cup
Sunday 29 September 2024 23:01, UK
Final scores and schedule from the 2024 edition of the Presidents Cup, where Team USA impressed again to extend their winning record over the International Team.
The biennial competition returned for its 15th staging, with Montreal in Canada the host for the second time as the International Team aimed for just its second win in the history of the tournament, and a first since 1998.
The line-up across the two teams featured six of the world's top 10-ranked golfers - including world No 1 Scottie Scheffler amid the American's stunning 2024 season - with USA captained by Jim Furyk and the International side by Canada's own Mike Weir.
The four-day tournament was live on Sky Sports Golf and available to stream via NOW, with five rounds taking place in total in the match play format.
The competition kicked off with Thursday's fourballs before Friday foursomes, with the weekend first seeing a double session on Saturday as four more fourball matches were followed by four foursomes.
It all then came to the big conclusion on Sunday, with all 24 players in singles action before the Presidents Cup trophy was once again awarded to Team USA.
All matches were worth one point each to the winner, with teams receiving half a point each in the event of a tie. There were 30 points to play for in total, with Team USA passing the required target of 15.5 points to be crowned champions again.
USA win five points, International team win zero points
International team win five points, USA win zero points
USA win three points, International team win one point
USA win three points, International team win one point
United States win six matches, International team win three matches, three matches finish tied
