Presidents Cup: Latest schedule, scores, matches, pairings, results in Team USA vs International Team tournament

Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott all in field for 2024 contest; watch all four days of the Presidents Cup from Montreal live on Sky Sports, with Thursday's opening day from 4.30pm
Wednesday 25 September 2024 15:34, UK
Keep up to date with the latest scores and schedule from the 2024 edition of the Presidents Cup between Team USA and the International Team right here.
The biennial competition returns for its 15th staging, with Montreal in Canada the host for the second time as the International Team aim for just its second win in the history of the tournament, and a first since 1998.
The line-up across the two teams features six of the world's top 10-ranked golfers - including world No 1 Scottie Scheffler amid the American's stunning 2024 season - with USA captained by Jim Furyk and the International side by Canada's own Mike Weir.
The four-day tournament is live on Sky Sports Golf and available to stream via NOW, with five rounds taking place in total in the matchplay format.
The competition kicks off with Thursday's fourballs ahead of the Friday foursomes, before a double session on Saturday sees four more fourball matches followed by four foursomes.
It all then comes to the big conclusion on Sunday, with all 24 players in singles action before the Presidents Cup trophy is awarded.
All matches are worth one point each to the winner, with tied matches after 18 holes halved. There are 30 points to play for in total, with the first team to reach 15.5 points the champions.
Five fourball matches
Matches begin at approximately 4.35pm
Pairings to follow:
Five foursome matches
Matches begin at approximately 5.05pm
Pairings to follow:
Morning - Four fourball matches
Matches begin at approximately 12.02pm
Afternoon - Four foursome matches
Matches begin at approximately 6.40pm
Pairings to follow:
12 singles matches
Matches begin at approximately 5.02pm
Pairings to follow:
