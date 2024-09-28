Chiara Tamburlini clinches second LET title with play-off win victory in Lacoste Ladies Open de France

Swiss rookie Chiara Tamburlini defeated Kirsten Rudgeley on the first play-off hole to win the Lacoste Ladies Open de France on Saturday.

With the pair locked at seven-under par it was back to the 18th hole at Golf Barriere, where the 24-year-old produced an excellent birdie after her Aussie opponent's effort came up short.

The victory is Tamburlini's second of 2024 after she dominated in South Africa to claim the Joburg Ladies Open.

"It was way too stressful!" she said afterwards. "Kirsten played so well today, especially on the back nine, she really lit it up and it was tough for me to keep up.

"The birdie on 17 in regular play was huge to keep up with her. And then the birdie on the play-off hole was incredible. I can't really believe it right now. It all went so fast!"

Tamburlini droped three shots on the front nine, however, three birdies in a row on the eighth, ninth and 10th moved her two clear before Rudgeley lit things up on the back nine making four birdies on the 11th, 12th, 15th and 16th to move into the lead.

But Tamburlini tied things up to force a play-off with an even-par round of 71.

After splitting the fairway, Tamburlini produced more magic, almost holing her approach as it spun back to seven-feet. Rudgeley did well to hit the green after pulling her drive left but with the birdie effort coming up short, Tamburlini was able to hole her putt for victory.

"It was a rollercoaster day," said Tamburlini. "I did not have my A-game, especially at the beginning. I couldn't make a putt but I just kept telling myself it's not over until 18. It all worked out in the end.

"The win builds my confidence because even though I played well, it was a fight this week. Things didn't come that easy like when I won in Joburg. It felt like I was in a flow state there. It was really a grind this week so it's great to see I can grind it out."

