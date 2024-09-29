Presidents Cup: Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley secures winning point as Team USA beat International Team in Canada

United States claimed 7.5 points in the Sunday singles to secure a 18.5-11.5 victory over the International Team; Keegan Bradley secured the winning point ahead of him serving as Team USA's Ryder Cup captain in 2025 at Bethpage Black
Sunday 29 September 2024 22:56, UK
Team USA have secured a record-extending 10th consecutive Presidents Cup victory after Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley claimed the winning point in their 18.5-11.5 success over the International Team.
Jim Furyk's side took an 11-7 advantage into the final day at Royal Montreal Golf Club, having won six of the eight points on offer on Saturday, leaving them requiring just 4.5 more points from the 12 singles matches to continue their dominance in the biennial contest.
Xander Schauffele thrashed Jason Day in the top match and the United States secured further full points through Russell Henley and Patrick Cantlay, leaving them close to victory despite world No 1 Scottie Scheffler being beaten by former Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama.
Sam Burns claimed a share of the spoils with Tom Kim, with Bradley then surviving a late wobble to defeat Si Woo Kim on the final hole and take the United States to the 15.5 points required with five matches still on the course.
Team USA won six and tied three matches in the singles to extend their winning margin after a thrilling four days, where the Internationals impressed in large spells but were unable to find their first victory in the biennial contest since 1998.
Two-time major champion Xander Schauffele led from the front for Team USA, winning five consecutive holes from the fifth in the top match against Jason Day - who had been benched for both sessions on Saturday.
Day holed out from a bunker for eagle at the 12th but could never come close to Schauffele, who closed out a 4&3 victory with a par at the 15th, although the other top matches produced much tighter finishes.
Tom Kim battled back from being two down with six to play to finish tied with Sam Burns, the only player to end the week unbeaten, while Hideki Matsuyama came through a final-hole tussle to claim a 1up success over world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.
Russell Henley never trailed in his 3&2 victory over Sungjae Im, moving Team USA another point closer to victory, with Patrick Cantlay then registering his fourth win of this year's contest when he closed out a 3&1 success over Taylor Pendrith.
Corey Conners claimed the biggest victory of the day as he thrashed Tony Finau 5&3, although the United States moved on the brink of victory when Bradley won four of his first five holes on the back nine to go three up with three to play.
Bradley missed putts from four feet at the 16th and eight feet at the par-three next, allowing Kim to extend the contest, but the American clung on for the full point when Kim missed his birdie opportunity at the par-four last.
"That was incredible," Bradley said. "I was saying all week I didn't know if I'd ever get to do this again. If this is my last round as a [USA] player, maybe it is, I'm happy with that."
Min Woo Lee found a final-hole birdie to finish tied against former US Open champion Wyndham Clark, while Christiaan Bezuidenhout responded to being left out of both sessions on Saturday to beat Brian Harman 2&1 and earn another full point for the Internationals.
Sahith Theegala tied his match against Byeong Hun An after squandering a birdie chance on his final hole, with Collin Morikawa beating Presidents Cup veteran Adam Scott 2&1 and Max Homa brushing aside Mackenzie Hughes 2&1 in the bottom match.
"We've put a lot of heart and soul into it," winning captain Furyk told Golf Channel. "Ultimately these players were amazing. It was a really good group of 12, an easy bunch. I had great leadership at the top.
"They made the captain's job really easy, and these guys played their hearts out this week, and they really played well on the back nine. We talked about being a dog all week, being the tougher team.
"I just feel like those back nine holes if you looked at how many holes won and lost, I've got to feel like we kind of owned the back nine this week, and that was the difference."
The DP World Tour heads to Scotland for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, where Rory McIlroy features, while the PGA Tour is in Mississippi for the Sanderson Farms Championship. Both start on Thursday and are live on Sky Sports.
Team USA will be looking to regain the Ryder Cup from September 26-28 next year at Bethpage Black against Team Europe, with the next Presidents Cup taking place in 2026 at Medinah Country Club. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and more with NOW.