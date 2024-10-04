Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Tommy Fleetwood three off lead after second-round 65

England's Tommy Fleetwood and Tyrell Hatton are three off the lead at the halfway stage of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The countrymen and Ryder Cup team-mates are both 11 under par, with Nicolas Colsaerts and Cameron John currently tied for the lead at 14 under.

Colsaerts, who also featured in Europe's 2012 'Miracle in Medinah' win, and John are shock leaders through the opening two rounds, with a combined world ranking of 1,702.

Overnight leader Darren Fichardt followed his opening 61 at Kingsbarns with a 70 at St Andrews to lie a shot off the lead alongside Scotland's David Law, who returned a 67 on the Old Course.

Five-time major winner Brooks Koepka carded the low round for Friday, an eight-under 64, with Colsaerts and Fleetwood also among the second round's best performers with a 65.

Koepka is nine under at the halfway stage of the tournament, with two-time major winner, and fellow LIV golfer, Jon Rahm one further back on eight under.

Rory McIlroy carded a second consecutive 69 to sit six under and will need a low round at St Andrews on Saturday - where he shot an opening 63 in the 2010 Open - to get back into contention.

Colsaerts, who reached a career-high of world No 32 in 2012 but is now ranked 695th, said he was "just happy to be here" after his second round.

"I started to get on a roll and birdied nine, which is not a hole that you birdie usually, and then had a couple on the spin, which was great, and kept it going," he added.

John enjoyed his breakthrough professional victory in his native Australia in March, but began just his seventh DP World Tour event at 1,007th in the world rankings.

Of the experience of playing some of the best links courses in the world, the 23-year-old said: "It's just fun.

"You don't get it a lot back home, maybe the odd course that plays similar but nothing quite the same.

"And that's kind of just the outlook of the week, just enjoy it, take it all in. Walking up 18 [at St Andrews] it's always pretty special, so just remember it."

