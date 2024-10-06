Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Tyrrell Hatton clinches DP World Tour title for third time with birdie on 18th

England's Tyrrell Hatton has secured the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title for a third time, clinching it by a shot via a birdie on the 18th hole of the final round at St Andrews.

Belgium's Nicolas Colsaerts had been neck-and-neck with Hatton through the day, as both went to the 18th level on 23 under, but Hatton holed out to clinch the seventh DP World Tour success of his career and a hat-trick in this event following his victories in 2016 and 2017.

In doing so, the 32-year-old becomes the first player to win the tournament on three occasions, and now sits at No 20 in the world rankings.

Hatton's English compatriot Tommy Fleetwood finished third on 21 under.

On the 18th, Colsaerts putted to eight feet and missed his own birdie attempt, leaving Hatton a chance for victory after he had chipped to four feet, which the Englishman took with aplomb.

Hatton, who plays on the Saudi-funded LIV Golf circuit, shot two-under 70 and was 24-under-par overall - tying the tournament record he held from 2017.

It is Hatton's first DP World Tour win since 2021 in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Colsaerts, who also shot 70, was looking to win on the tour for the first time in five years.

"It feels good. It's the first time I've actually won the tournament with my dad here, so it means a lot," Hatton told Sky Sports Golf.

"To do it at the home of golf is really special. I'm trying not to cry to be honest. I'm lost for words.

"To be honest I actually didn't know what the scores were when we left the halfway house. The first leaderboard I saw was on the 17th green.

"I just tried my best on every shot coming in, and then I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous.

"I actually stood over the ball at the 18th and thought: 'Please don't hit it out of bounds', which is not a good thought process.

"Luckily I managed to hit a good shot, and to have a three-and-a-half foot putt is quite nerve-racking, and I was just so relieved when it went in."

