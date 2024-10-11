Black Desert Championship: Adam Svensson shoots career-best 60 as new course debuts on PGA Tour

Canadian Adam Svensson leads on new course in Utah after impressive 11-under-par round; eight groups still to finish first round after rain suspension; watch featured groups coverage live from 5.30pm on Sky Sports Golf on Friday for the second day's play in Utah
Friday 11 October 2024 09:47, UK
Adam Svensson fired an opening 60 to take a two-shot lead in the Black Desert Championship in Utah.
The Canadian carded nine birdies and holed a 35-foot eagle putt on the seventh - his 16th hole - to christen the new Black Desert Resort course.
His round follows England's David Skinns opening the Sanderson Farms Championship with a 60 last week, where he missed a putt on the last for a 59, before falling back through the field.
Svensson, the 30-year-old world No 102 who won on the PGA Tour at the RSM Classic in 2022, is currently 76th in the FedExCup Fall standings and will hope for a strong week to move into positions 51-60 which guarantees qualification for the first two Signature events of next season at the the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Genesis Invitational.
"It was great," Svensson said of his 11-under opening round.
"Hit my irons extremely well. Had a lot of good looks. I didn't feel like I putted that great, but they just kind of snuck in. It was just one of those days."
Sweden's Henrik Norlander and Matt McCarty, playing only his second PGA Tour event, were two shots behind Svensson after opening with nine-under-par rounds of 62.
On a day of low scoring, Americans Kevin Streelman and Sam Ryder were a further two strokes behind.
England's Harry Hall was in a large group on six-under-par alongside Ben Kohles, who holed in one on the 130-yard 17th hole.
Play was halted due to failing light with eight groups still out on the course.
