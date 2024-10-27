Zozo Championship: Nico Echavarria edges out Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman to claim second PGA Tour victory

Nico Echavarria claimed the Zozo Championship title for his second PGA Tour victory, shooting a three-under 67 to win by a shot over Max Greyserman and Justin Thomas at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai.

Colombian Echavarria birdied two of the final three holes, including the 18th, to add to the title he won last year at the Puerto Rico Open and said his victory in 2022 gave him confidence.

Thomas, who played in the final threesome with fellow American Greyserman and Echavarria, closed with a 66 as he attempted to win his first PGA Tour title in over two years.

"I took a lot from that and just kept myself calm," Echavarria said.

Image: Nico Echavarria poses with the trophy after winning the PGA Tour's Zozo Championship at the Narashino Country Club in Inzai

"It was very fun, that was a lot of fun with these two guys battling it out.

"It's been a lot of work, it's been a lot of rough weeks but moments like this are the ones that make everything better. It's the second win on the PGA Tour, not a lot of people get to win two times on the PGA Tour."

Thomas said he was gutted to not walk away with victory and believes he played well enough to win the tournament.

Image: Justin Thomas lines up a putt on the 13th green in the final round

"Obviously bummed and disappointed, but I played so well," he said.

"I played plenty well enough to win the tournament. Hit so many good putts that just didn't go in, that's the difference."

Greyserman, trying for his first Tour win, took a one-shot lead with a 30-foot birdie on the 14th - his only birdie on the back nine.

He closed with a 65 and has now been runner-up in three of his last five PGA Tour events.

"I didn't quite execute down the stretch when I needed to," Greyserman said.

"I mean, Nico stepped up there and he hit a great second shot [on 18]. He earned it."