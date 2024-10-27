Maybank Championship: Ruoning Yin wins LPGA Tour event by one stroke for second title this month

Ruoning Yin shot a seven-under 65 to win the LPGA Tour's Maybank Championship in Malaysia by one stroke for her second title this month after starting her final round in a three-way tie for the lead.

Yin finished at 23-under 265 following a safe two-putt on the final hole to hold off Thai player Jeeno Thitikul (66), who was also runner-up at last year's event after losing the second longest play-off in LPGA Tour history.

The 22-year-old from China had a dominant six-shot win at the LPGA Shanghai earlier this month and also won the 2024 Dow Championship in June, where she partnered with Thitikul.

"I had such a great year last year I was wondering if I can win again, what if I can't, such things," Yin said.

"But I think I just really learned that I just need to enjoy myself out here and have fun, happy, so that's what I do."

South Korea's Haeran Ryu shot a 67 and was two shots behind Yin in third.

American Bailey Tardy, who shot the round's equal best of 65, and second-round leader Maja Stark of Sweden (70) were tied for fourth at 16-under 272.

Australia's Hannah Green, who earned her third victory of 2024 and sixth of her career last week in South Korea, also carded a 65 to finish sixth at 15-under 273.

She was tied with American Marina Alex (69), Hsu Wei-Ling (68) and Choi Hye-Jin (66).

Defending champion Celine Boutier was 11 strokes behind Ruoning after a 72 and was tied for 12th, along with England's Charley Hull who finished strongly with a 65 which included birdies at six of the final eight holes.