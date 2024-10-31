Charley Hull shares Aramco Team Series lead in Riyadh as she looks to end two-year winless run

Charley Hull made a strong start to end her two-year worldwide winless run by grabbing a share of the lead after the opening round of the Aramco Team Series presented by PIF – Riyadh.

The three-time Ladies European Tour winner, looking for a first worldwide victory since the Volunteers of America Classic on the LPGA Tour in October 2022, carded a seven-under 65 at Riyadh Golf Club.

Hull carded an eagle and six birdies during an impressive opening day, temporarily taking her to eight under, with only a bogey on her final hole of the day denying her the outright advantage.

The 28-year-old shares top spot with Slovenia's Pia Babnik and Spain's Luna Sobron Galmes, with Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda a shot back in second alongside Wales' Lydia Hall and Sweden's Moa Folke.

Hull followed back-to-back birdies from the third by eagling the par-five fifth, with the Englishwoman picking up further shots at the seventh and ninth to race to the turn in 30.

She took advantage of the par-five 12th and followed a run of pars by birdieing the par-three 17th, before dropping back to seven under when she failed to get up and down from off the green at the par-four last.

"It was a bit slow out there but it was good fun," Hull said. "It's a very scorable golf course so you could shoot a 60! I'd try to shoot 58 if I could. I played solid today and hit it pretty decent. It was a shame about my putt on the last - it just bobbled.

Image: Charley Hull holds a share of the lead in Saudi Arabia

"I'm hitting it a bit longer so that's a bonus. I'm 100 per cent feeling good. I'm just going to go out there [tomorrow] and try and make even more birdies."

Galmes set the initial clubhouse target after carding eight birdies and a lone bogey in her opening-round 65, while Babnik matched her total after closing a blemish-free start with a final-hole birdie.

Image: Pia Babnik carded seven birdies in a bogey-free opening round

"I just really enjoyed playing," Babnik said. "I was just waiting for all my practice to come together and today was the day. The course feels so open compared to last week in India. I love this place and I love playing here."

In the team competition, Chiara Tamburlini's squad of Mimi Rhodes, Anne-Charlotte Mora and amateur Tenniel Chun hold a healthy five-shot lead after equalling the Aramco Team Series 18-hole record of 23 under par.

