Ladies European Tour: Charley Hull two behind Pia Babnik heading into final day of Aramco Team Series in Riyadh

Charley Hull recovered from a slow start to remain within two strokes of the lead heading into the final round of the Aramco Team Series event in Riyadh.

The overnight co-leader was level par after 10 holes of her second round at Riyadh Golf Club but registered five birdies in a seven-hole stretch to sign for a five-under 67.

Hull - chasing a first win worldwide since her Volunteers of America Classic win on the LPGA Tour in October 2022 - moved to 12 under and lies in second spot, as Slovenia's Pia Babnik opened a two-shot lead after a second successive 65.

Image: Hull is yet to win on the Ladies European Tour this season

Spain's Fatima Fernandez Cano fired a bogey-free 62 to jump into tied-third and within three of the lead alongside compatriot Luna Sabron Galmes, who also shared the lead after the opening day, while Carlota Ciganda slipped eight strokes back after a level-par 72.

Hull - starting on the 10th - failed to take advantage of the par-five 12th and bogeyed the next, although responded to another missed chance at the par-five 15th by birdieing the next and reaching the turn in 36.

The 28-year-old picked up a shot at the par-five second and added back-to-back gains from the fourth, with further birdies at the seventh and eighth keeping her in contention to register her fourth Ladies European Tour title.

"It's a fun golf course to play," Hull said. "I like chasing, it's more fun. I think I'm playing with Pia tomorrow who is leading so I'm sure I'll get a rough idea of what I need to do. I'm just going to try and play lights out. Two years isn't that long but of course you always want to win. I'm looking forward to tomorrow."

Babnik continued her blemish-free start to the week with seven birdies - including three in a row from the sixth - to top the leaderboard and maintain her push for a first Ladies European Tour win since 2021.

In the team competition, LET rookie of the year Chiara Tamburlini claimed a dominant 10-stroke victory, as she and the squad of Mimi Rhodes, Anne-Charlotte Mora and amateur Tenniel Chun finished on 43 under after two days.

