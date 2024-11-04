DP World Tour Play-Offs: Schedule, format, field, TV times and who can deny Rory McIlroy another Race to Dubai win

The DP World Tour season reaches its climax this month with back-to-back events in the Middle East, but how do the Play-Offs work and who is in the running to win the Race to Dubai? We take a closer look at the players, format and everything else you need to know…

What are the DP World Tour Play-Offs?

Big changes to the DP World Tour schedule for the 2024 season saw a play-off double-header introduced to finish the campaign, with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship moving from its traditional January slot to a new November date.

Only the top 70 available players in the season-long Race to Dubai standings can tee it up at Yas Links, before the top 50 then progress to the traditional season-ending DP World Tour Championship, which takes place in Dubai from November 14-17.

Both tournaments are Rolex Series events, which offer bigger prize funds than regular DP World Tour tournaments and have more Race to Dubai points on offer.

Who is playing and how did they qualify?

DP World Tour members have been able to win Race to Dubai points at all tournaments this season, with a total of 3,000 on offer at early-season events, 5,000 available during each of the "Back 9" - running since end of August - and 8,000 up for grabs in the first three Rolex Series events.

World No 3 Rory McIlroy headlines a strong field for both events, with Ryder Cup team-mates Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Shane Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Justin Rose also set to feature in the two tournaments.

Former world No 1 Adam Scott and the Hojgaard twins - Nicolai and Rasmus - are also in the field, although Ludvig Åberg and Jon Rahm are among the eligible players who decided not to take part.

Who is favourite to win the Race to Dubai?

McIlroy arrives in the Middle East with a commanding advantage in the season-long standings, having successfully defended his Hero Dubai Desert Classic title in January and added four more runner-up finishes on the DP World Tour in 2024.

The Northern Irishman was second at the Dubai Invitational, US Open, Amgen Irish Open and the BMW PGA Championship, also finishing tied-fourth at his Genesis Scottish Open title defence, with McIlroy now on the verge of winning the Race to Dubai for the second successive year.

McIlroy holds a 1,572.39-point advantage over closest challenger Thriston Lawrence with just 3,500 points available over the remaining two events, leaving him poised to equal Seve Ballesteros' tally of six Harry Vardon trophies and move within two of Colin Montgomerie's all-time record.

Can anyone stop McIlroy?

A runner-up finish from McIlroy in Abu Dhabi would be enough to wrap up the season title with a week to spare, with the 35-year-old already guaranteed to arrive in Dubai next week as the season-long leader regardless of how he performs in the latest Rolex Series event.

There are currently 36 players still with a mathematical chance of winning the Race to Dubai, although at least 20 of those require a victory in Abu Dhabi and for McIlroy to finish last of the 70-man field.

Lawrence and Hojgaard - 1,920 points adrift - can both close on McIlroy with a strong performance, while Fleetwood, Matteo Manassero and MacIntyre among the others still in contention to end the season in top spot.

BMW PGA Championship winner Billy Horschel isn't featuring in Abu Dhabi and is now out of contention, with players needing to stay within 2,000 points of McIlroy to head into the DP World Tour Championship with a chance of Race to Dubai victory.

Victor Perez won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship in 2023 but has failed to qualify for this year's contest, while reigning DP World Tour Championship winner Nicolai Hojgaard needs a strong showing this week to qualify for his title defence later this month.

What is the prize money and what can players earn?

There is a $9m (£6.9m) prize purse available in Abu Dhabi, with over $1.5m (£1.2m) to the winner, while the tournament offers 9,000 Race to Dubai points and gives players the chance to earn Ryder Cup qualification points.

The points on offer increases to 12,000 for the DP World Tour Championship, with players awarded a share of the points based on their finishing position. The total prize purse at Jumeirah Golf Estates is $10m (£7.7m), including $3m (£2.3m) to the winner.

The leading 10 players in the season-long standings at the end of both events are eligible for a share of a $6m (£4.6m) bonus pool, providing they've played at least four DP World Tour events outside of the majors, with the top golfer collecting $2m (£1.6m).

Anything else up for grabs?

The top 10 DP World Tour members on the final 2024 Race to Dubai Rankings - not otherwise exempt - will earn a PGA Tour card and have the opportunity to become dual members on both circuits for the 2025 season.

Lawerence and Hojgaard are all but assured of their position inside the top 10 while Matteo Manassero, Niklas Norgaard, Jesper Svensson and Rikuya Hoshino are the next currently in line for a PGA Tour card.

England's Jordan Smith and Italy's Guido Migliozzi are also in the running to earn a card, with Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin and England's Dan Bradbury also pushing for a spot.

How can I watch the two events?

There will be extended coverage of both events live on Sky Sports, with Featured Group coverage from the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship available from 4am for all four days. Full coverage then begins at 7am from Thursday to Saturday and 6.30am for the final round.

There will be at least six hours of live coverage from all four rounds of the DP World Tour Championship, starting at 7am on Thursday November 14, with the Sky Sports website and app offering a rolling live blog and highlights during every day of the tournament.

