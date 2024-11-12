Race to Dubai: Thriston Lawrence ready to challenge Rory McIlroy at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

Thriston Lawrence says it would "mean the world" to snatch Race to Dubai victory from Rory McIlroy by winning the season-ending DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Lawrence is the only player who can still catch McIlroy in the season-long standings heading into the final event of the campaign, live on Sky Sports, although he needs a victory at Jumeirah Golf Estates and for the Northern Irishman to finish outside of the top 11.

The South African has had five runner-up finishes - including at The Open and the BMW PGA Championship - and five more top-10s during an impressive campaign, leaving him currently 1,785 points behind McIlroy with 2,000 available to the winner in Dubai.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy is closing in on Race to Dubai victory, despite four runner-up finishes on the DP World Tour in 2024

"It's nice to have a chance," Lawrence said in his pre-tournament press conference. "It's going to take a lot, but just incredible to have an opportunity. I'm very grateful just to be inside the top 50 to be able to compete this week.

"It has been an unbelievable year. Rory [McIlroy] has been an idol for me since growing up as a youngster and being able to clinch it this week would be the cherry on the cake for myself.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It would mean the world - being the best golfer on the European Tour over the year is an unbelievable achievement. Sitting here right now, I've achieved a lot of things that I've wanted to. But to get this trophy behind me would be just unbelievably."

Lawrence won twice on the DP World Tour in each of his first two seasons and has since moved inside the world's top 50 despite his only 2024 victory coming on the Sunshine Tour, with the 27-year-old proud of his progression as a golfer.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links, where Paul Waring claimed his first DP World Tour title in six years

"The consistency has been the highlight," Lawrence added. "Finishing in the top 10 ten times this year proves that I'm growing as a golfer and I'm getting more comfortable out here.

"Obviously ranking-wise, it's the best season I've had in my life. I won twice in my rookie year, twice last year. This year, I won on the Sunshine Tour which is nice. I always feel like with the strength of golfers in today's time, winning on any tour is quite an achievement.

"Not won on this tour yet, but still one event left so maybe it's my time this week. Where I am now, it just feels comfortable. It feels like I can win every week. Just to see myself grow from two years ago is just unbelievable."

Image: Lawrence also finished runner-up at the Betfred British Masters and Dubai Invitational in 2024

Lawrence leads race for 'career-changing' PGA Tour spot

The top 10 players on the Race to Dubai Rankings - not already exempt - after the DP World Tour Championship will also earn a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season, with Lawrence currently in pole position and assured of dual membership for next season.

Robert MacIntyre was among the players to benefit from the formal pathway between the two tours last season, winning twice on the PGA Tour and reaching the Tour Championship, with the Scot's success highlighting the opportunities on offer for players.

Live DP World Tour Golf Thursday 14th November 7:00am

"Career changing, 100 per cent," MacIntyre said about breaking onto the PGA Tour. "I'm in a position now that I can pick. I've now got to the top level of professional golf, the top 25 per cent of professional golfers.

"You can then pick your schedule and you're in all the major events and you're in all the top events you can play in and you can pick and choose, and that's where you want to be.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open, where Robert MacIntyre claimed a dramatic victory.

"Last year I obviously played a lot and that's because you have to play the events you get in. I said it from when these cards came about, what an opportunity it is to get as high up the world of golf as you can.

"I think the majority of golfers out here have got that dream, as well. There's plenty of guys that can get there."

Who will win the Race to Dubai? Watch the DP World Tour Championship this week live on Sky Sports Golf. Live coverage starts on Thursday from 7am on Sky Sports Golf. Get Sky Sports or stream the DP World Tour and more with NOW.