DP World Tour Championship: What next for Rory McIlroy after double Dubai success to end 2024 season?

Four-time major champion Dame Laura Davies and former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley reflect on Rory McIlroy's double success in Dubai, another impressive DP World Tour campaign and why the victory could springboard him to major glory next season...

McIlroy carded six birdies and three bogeys during a three-under 69 around the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates, seeing him end the week on 15 under and two strokes clear of Rasmus Hojgaard.

The victory is his third tournament win at the DP World Tour's season finale and also secured him the Order of Merit title for a third successive season, with McIlroy's six Race to Dubai titles now just two behind Colin Montgomerie's all-time record.

Why was McIlroy's win so important?

McIlroy's win was his fourth worldwide title in 2024 but first on the DP World Tour since January, having had four runner-up finishes - including at the US Open and Amgen Irish Open - and a string of near-misses at events this season.

McGinley: "I think as a top professional sports person you still thrive on confidence, and when you make a mess of it at the US Open like he did and not get over the line that knocks your confidence.

"The only way to get your confidence back is validation and you have to get up on the horse again. He's come close since then so this win was really important for him, this will restabilise him, it will give him another platform to move forward to next season.

"It was a brilliant finish. I'm delighted he did it and I think it's a huge weight off to win this. If he didn't win this tournament from where he was, it could have been a real legacy going into next season, so it brings the confidence back of finishing off the job."

McIlroy showed how much he cares

The Northern Irishman was reduced to tears during his post-round interview with Tim Barter, with McIlroy reflecting on "going through a lot" in 2024 and describing pulling level with Seve Ballesteros' total of Order of Merit titles as "really cool".

Davies: "It's the Seve factor, he's now tied with his absolute favourite golfer. To be alongside him, winning this six times, it's just overwhelming. Rory showed how much he loves being up there competing but also matching some of those great players' records.

"He's also had a lot of criticism this year and he takes grief if he's not quite spot on, even though he's won four times worldwide. I think that's why it all comes out. Now he's got a nice little break and can reset."

McGinley: When Rory is emotionally engaged in something, he generally delivers. To see that outpouring of emotion shows how much it means to him and how engaged he was in matching Seve.

"It was a wonderful day of golf with some great storylines. Everybody is delighted Rory has got over the line. It's been a tough year as he says, with the big opportunity missed at another major championship, but wins like this stoke the fire to come back next year with renewed energy."

More success to come from McIlroy?

McIlroy is now within two Race to Dubai titles of Montgomerie's all-time record of Order of Merit wins, with the 35-year-old's next focus likely to be ending his major drought next season.

Davies: "I think he'll win three, four more majors, I really do. I know the competition is getting harder, with Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele hard to take down. But you feel like Rory's got so much still to offer.

"He has won four tournaments this year and everyone thinks he's had a poor year, because he's just that good. I think ultimately, he'll easily be considered the best European golfer ever.

McGinley: "It's another step along the ladder in his trajectory to in probability be the greatest European player ever. He's still really young in age and has got a lot of really good golf ahead of him still.

"He keeps knocking off titles and big wins and I think his game is in a better shape now than it ever has been before. I don't see a weakness in his game. He's the full package and there's a lot more to come."

Could McIlroy have done anything differently?

McIlroy seemingly had full control of the tournament after a run of four consecutive birdies on his front nine, only to need two birdies in his last three holes to close out victory after squandering a three-shot advantage.

McGinley: "He hit one bad shot today at seven and then all of a sudden he flatlines, making bogeys, letting everyone else catch up with him. It's something he needs to work on. That was the time to press on and how the real greats finish the tournament.

"It was wonderful to see Rory playing those shots under pressure at the end, but he should have had the tournament won by then, he let it slip. The concentration levels weren't quite there, and he was edgy. Luckily, no one took the initiative."

Davies: "He makes mistakes which keep him level with the best players in the world. If he gets to the level that we think he can - that's why we hold him so high - he wins by five or 10 shots. That's what Tiger used to do.

"That's the track Rory is on, and today - to be honest with you after the four birdies earlier, he could have done that today. He didn't do it, but what he did do was play the last four holes superbly."

