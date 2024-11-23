CME Group Tour Championship: Nelly Korda and Charley Hull move into contention at LPGA Tour's season finale

England's Charley Hull and world No 1 Nelly Korda moved into contention at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida, where Angel Yin holds a two-shot lead after the second round.

Korda and Hull were eight and nine strokes respectively behind then-leader An Na-Rin at the end of day one in Naples, with the former carding an even-par 72 and the latter a one-over 73.

But both registered six-under 66s on Friday, leaving Korda just four shots back on six under and Hull five adrift on five under.

Image: Nelly Korda trails leader - and fellow American - Yin by four shots after round two in Naples

Korda, chasing an eighth title of 2024 after beating Hull to win The ANNIKA last week, recorded a blemish-free round, with four birdies as well as an eagle at the par-four third.

Hull dropped one shot, at the par-three fifth, but made six birdies on her front nine and then another at 17 to sit just inside the top 10.

Yin, eyeing a first victory since the Buick LPGA Shanghai in October 2023, shot a three-under 69 to rise to 10 under for the event, with 18-hole leader An in second place alongside fellow South Korean Choi Hye-Jin on eight under after an even-par second round.

The winner of the LPGA Tour's season finale will pocket $4m (£3.2m) in prize money.

Speaking after her second round, Korda said: "Golf is just crazy. You go from playing so well last week to not being able to find the centre of the clubface yesterday.

"[That] always humbles you but that's what you love so much about it. I went to the range after my round yesterday and tried to find a different feel. I felt a little better out there today and hopefully I can keep progressing."

Watch round three of the CME Group Tour Championship, from Naples in Florida, live on Sky Sports Golf from 7pm on Saturday or stream with NOW. Final-round coverage then begins at 6pm on Sunday.