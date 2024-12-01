Ladies European Tour: Carlota Ciganda wins Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana

Carlota Ciganda claimed victory at the Andalucia Costa Del Sol Open de Espana presented by OYSHO, the final event of the Ladies European Tour in 2024.

The Spanish star overcame a nervous start on the final day to card rounds of 67-66-66-71 at Real Club Guadalhorce Golf to win her eighth title on the LET.

It was a second victory in this tournament for the Solheim Cup star, who first won the trophy back in 2021, and also a fourth LET title in Spain.

Ciganda held a four-shot lead overnight but it was a rocky start to the final day for her as she made two bogeys in her opening three holes at Real Club Guadalhorce Golf.

After the first four holes, her overnight lead evaporated with back-to-back birdies from Belgium's Manon De Roey as the duo battled it out.

The Spaniard made her first birdies of the day on the fifth and added another on the seventh to have a one-shot lead over the Belgian, who also birdied the seventh hole.

On the back nine, Ciganda made a clutch approach shot and putt after finding the water on 10 to walk away with a par but De Roey drew level on -17 with a three-foot birdie on the 12th hole.

However, on 14 the Spanish star went back in front with a short birdie putt of her own and extended her advantage to two shots with a birdie on 17 and, although she made a bogey at the last, she won with a total of 18 under par.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Earlier in the tournament, Nuria Iturrioz got a hole-in-one on the 13th hole

"I'm very happy to win here in Spain in front of so many people and my family, it's always great to play here. I love Spain and it's always very special," said Ciganda.

"It wasn't easy, sometimes when you have a four-shot lead it's not easy. I haven't been up there in a while, so I had some adrenaline going on and started with a couple of bogeys and Manon played really good on the front nine, so we were pretty tight those first few holes.

"I fought hard and I love when we are right there, I love to hit good shots, so I made a really good birdie on 14 and the putt on 17 was great too. I'm really happy to win here in Spain."

Festive cheer as LET season concludes

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alice Hewson was getting into the festive spirit as she donned reindeer antlers for a putt

Belgium's De Roey put up a great fight on the final day firing a bogey-free round of 68 (-4) to finish in outright second place on the leaderboard.

India's Pranavi Urs recorded her best-ever finish on the LET with a solo third place after a final round of 69 (-3) in Malaga.

Get the best prices and book a round at one of 1,700 courses across the UK & Ireland location Enter Course, City, or Postal Code Courses View More Courses Locations View More Locations No results found. Please try another search. Search

Germany's Helen Briem ended the week in fourth place on 13 under par, Spain's Andrea Revuelta finished as top amateur in T5 on 12 under par alongside Germany's Patricia Isabel Schmidt.

France's Agathe Sauzon, England's Annabel Dimmock and Slovenia's Pia Babnik were one shot further back on 11 under par in T7 with England's Hannah Screen rounding out the top 10 on 10 under.

England's Alice Hewson - who was one of several players wearing festive reindeer antlers during the final round - also finished inside the top 16 along with fellow Brits Liz Young and Bronte Law.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player 2024 has been a big year for memorable golf shots. Here are four of the very best from the Ladies European Tour...

In the LET Order of Merit, the top three in the rankings finished as Switzerland's Chiara Tamburlini with 2,718.44 points, De Roey with 2,216.21 points and England's Charley Hull with 1,742 points.

Ciganda jumped from 81st up to 28th in the rankings with France's Celine Herbin securing the crucial 70th spot in the Order of Merit to keep her full LET card for 2025.

What's next?

The LET Tour now takes a break until 2025, but live golf continues on Sky Sports with the DP World Tour's Nedbank Golf Challenge and the PGA Tour's Hero World Challenge live from Thursday December 5 to Sunday December 8. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.