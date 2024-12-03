Ryder Cup documentary: Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood and captain Luke Donald feature in 'Una Famiglia'

Europe's Ryder Cup players have revealed how becoming "vulnerable" with each other during a "fireside chat" helped spark their triumph in Rome.

Captain Luke Donald took his entire side to Marco Simone Golf Club for a practice session in September 2023, a day before all 12 players travelled to Wentworth ahead of competing in the BMW PGA Championship.

The move paid off handsomely as Team Europe regained the Ryder Cup in emphatic fashion and a behind-the-scenes story of that triumph is now being shared in a new documentary, titled 'Una Famiglia'.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Luke Donald reflects on how he guided Team Europe to Ryder Cup success in Rome in a new and exclusive behind-the-scenes documentary, ‘Una Famiglia’, available from December 5 on Sky Sports

"We had a great fireside chat where we opened up together as a team. It really created this amazing sense of togetherness," Donald says in the 90-minute film, released on the Ryder Cup YouTube channel on Tuesday and is available on Sky Sports Golf from Thursday.

Rory McIlroy, who broke down in tears after winning his singles match in the crushing defeat at Whistling Straits in 2021, adds: "Playing the golf course and seeing Marco Simone was great, but the magic of that trip was what happened on either side of the golf.

"People became vulnerable and told their story, and I think that led others to open up in ways we've probably never opened up to each other."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day three of the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy, where Team Europe claimed an impressive victory

Spain's Jon Rahm echoes McIlroy's sentiments, adding: "When you see great players, who've had the success they've had, be vulnerable with each other like that, I think it creates a bond and a sense of security that you can't replicate."

Rahm made a shock move to LIV Golf a few months after playing his part in Europe's victory and Donald admits in the documentary that he views the Ryder Cup as "an antidote" to the acrimonious split in men's professional golf.

McIlroy also speaks about his fall-out with Patrick Cantlay's caddie Joe LaCava, which came after Cantlay and Wyndham Clark had fought back to beat McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick on the 18th in the second day's fourballs.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A furious Rory McIlroy confronted a Team USA caddie in the car park, following an incident on the 18th hole

"As soon as I saw anyone with an American jersey, I went after them," McIlroy said of losing his cool in the car park following the day's play.

"Not my proudest moment, but I felt like what happened on the 18th green and then spilled over to the car park almost made us feel we were ready more than ever to go out on the Sunday to all win our points and get the Ryder Cup back."

The programme contains exclusive interviews with Jose Maria Olazabal and Nicolas Colsaerts - two of Donald's vice-captains, plus offers unseen footage of the European team room and how they celebrated victory in Rome.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Team Europe took their celebrations onto the team bus after their thrilling Ryder Cup victory over the USA in Rome

The players speak about the role Diane Donald - Luke's wife - during the contest and also looks at the "Year to Go" event ahead of the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, exclusively live next September on Sky Sports, where Team Europe will chase a historic victory on American soil.

When can I watch 'Una Famiglia' on Sky Sports?

The programme will debut on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event on Thursday December 5 from 9.30pm, before being available on Sky Documentaries later that evening.

Una Famiglia will be repeated on Sky Documentaries and Sky Sports Golf throughout December, with the programme also on the Ryder Cup YouTube channel.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tommy Fleetwood secured the point for Team Europe in his singles match against Rickie Fowler, securing Luke Donald's side the Ryder Cup

December 5 - 9.30pm - Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event

December 5 - 10pm - Sky Documentaries

December 7 - 10pm - Sky Documentaries

December 10 - 7pm - Sky Sports Golf

December 17 - 7pm - Sky Sports Golf

Boxing Day - 7pm - Sky Sports Golf

Watch Una Famiglia, the new behind-the-scenes documentary looking back at Team Europe's victory at the 2023 Ryder Cup, is available from December 5 on Sky Sports. Get Sky Sports or stream with NOW.