Tiger Woods wants Ryder Cup players to get appearance fees but money to be donated to charity

Tiger Woods believes players should be financially rewarded for appearing in the Ryder Cup but would like to see all the money go to charity.

Players have previously competed in the Ryder Cup without receiving appearance fees, although there were reports last month that the American team are set to equally share a purse from the PGA of America to feature in Keegan Bradley's side for the 2025 contest at Bethpage Black.

Woods was among the Americans to call to be compensated for Ryder Cup appearances ahead of the 1999 contest at Brookline, with the 48-year-old wanting it to be made available for players to then donate elsewhere.

"We had the same conversation back in '99 and it was we didn't want to get paid, we wanted to give more money to charity, and the media turned it around against us and said we want to get paid," Woods said ahead of the Hero World Challenge, where he is tournament host.

"The Ryder Cup itself makes so much money, so why can't we allocate it to various charities? And what's wrong with each player, 12 players getting a million dollars and the ability to divvy out to amazing charities that they're involved in that they can help out?

"It's their hometowns, where they're from, all the different junior golf associations or endeavours that the members are involved in.

"It's never really been about getting paid, it's how can we allocate funds to help our sport or help things that we believe in back home, because it's so hard to get onto that team, there's only 12 guys. What's wrong with being able to allocate more funds?"

Woods then added: "I hope they would get $5m each and donate it all to charity, different charities. I think it's great. What's wrong with that?"

Multiple European players reacted to the speculation last month by saying they do not need to be paid to feature in the Ryder Cup, with Rory McIlroy telling the BBC last month that he would "pay for the privilege to play" in the event for Team Europe.

"That's fine, that's their right to say that," Woods added. "I just think that the event is so big that I think that we can give so much money to different charities.

"I've said that since '99 when we had the Brookline negotiations. If the Europeans want to pay to be in the Ryder Cup, that's their decision to do that, that's their team.

"I know when it's on European soil that it subsidises most of their Tour, so it is a big event for the European Tour and if they want to pay to play in it, so be it."

'Still getting through' potential PGA Tour-PIF deal

Woods has been a prominent figure in negotiations between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, with the 15-time major champion remaining hopeful that a deal can be agreed to unite the men's game.

"I think something will get done," Woods said. "In what form or shape, I don't know yet."

On the length of time it has taken to reach any deal, Woods admitted: "I think all of us who have been a part of this process would have thought it would have happened quicker than this.

"Even if we had gotten a deal done by now, it's still in the DOJ's [Department of Justice] hands, but we wish we would have had something more concrete and further along than we are right now.

"But things are very fluid, we're still working through it, it's happening daily. From a policy board standpoint or from an enterprise standpoint, things are moving and they're constructive."

