Tiger Woods and LIV chief meet President Donald Trump at White House in push to 'reunify' men's golf

Tiger Woods and PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan have released a statement saying they are "committed to the reunification of golf" after a working session at the White House with President Donald Trump.

Also present on Thursday were PIF governor and LIV Golf chief Yasir Al-Rumayyan and PGA player director Adam Scott.

"We have just concluded a constructive working session at the White House with President Trump and H.E. Yasir Al-Rumayyan," a statement from Monahan, Woods and Scott read.

"Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, we have initiated a discussion about the reunification of golf. We are committed to moving as quickly as possible and will share additional details as appropriate.

"We share a passion for the game and the importance of reunification. Most importantly, we all want the best players in the world playing together more often and are committed to doing all we can to deliver that outcome for our fans."

President Trump himself had earlier commented he had "interesting discussions" as part of efforts to resolve a schism in professional golf between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf.

Trump, who has become more deeply involved in trying to end the years-long divide in professional golf, appeared at the White House for a Black History Month event after the meeting with Woods on stage wearing his Presidential Medal of Freedom, while Monahan and 2013 Masters champion Scott were in the crowd.

"I've always tried to swing just like Adam. It never worked out that way," said Trump, adding he "had some interesting discussions" with the golfers.

The PGA Tour previously said on February 6 that after a meeting with Trump it was closer to reaching a deal with the Public Investment Fund, the Saudi backers of LIV Golf.

Woods, a 15-time major winner, has been working with Scott and Monahan on the issue but missed the initial meeting because his mother had died recently.

"I think that things are going to heal quickly," Woods said on Sunday during the CBS broadcast of the Genesis Invitational tournament at Torrey Pines, California.

LIV Golf attracted some of the world's top golfers after it was founded in 2021. The best players from both LIV and the PGA Tour play one another only several times a year.

Trump played golf with Woods on February 9 at his club in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump awarded Woods the presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019.

