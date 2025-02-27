LPGA Tour: Charley Hull makes bogey-free start to HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore

Charley Hull defied windy conditions to make a bogey-free start and get within a shot of the early lead at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore.

The Englishwoman carded three birdies in her opening-round 69 to sit in second spot at Sentosa Golf Club, as A Lim Kim set the early pace after carding a four-under 68.

Hull was unable to take advantage of any of the four par-fives but carded birdies at the third, 10th and 14th to move into second place after the opening day, when only 13 of the 66 players finished under par.

Image: Charley Hull is a shot off the early lead in Singapore

"I just felt like I played pretty solid," Hull said after her round. "You have to judge your yardages very well. The greens are firm, so you accept hitting 30 feet away from the pin."

Kim mixed five birdies with a bogey at the par-five 16th to top the leaderboard ahead of Hull, while Australia's Minjee Lee and China's Ruoning Yin are among the group of four players tied-third on two under.

"It was a bit up-and-down," Lee said. "I started with a birdie but I just kind of hit a few loose drives here and there. Put myself in positions that I didn't really want to be in, but kind of scrambled around, made a lot of up-and-downs."

Hye-Jin Choi and Gaby Lopez are also within two of the lead, with world No 2 Jeeno Thitikul and world No 3 Lydia Ko - the two highest-ranked players in the field - both starting the week with a one-under 71.

Fromer world No 1 Jin-Young Ko - chasing a third victory at the event - opened with a 73, while Ireland's Leona Maguire and defending champion Hannah Green both shot a first-round 75.

Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang are the only players from the world's top 15 not in action in Singapore, which is the second event in a three-week Asian Swing on the LPGA Tour.

