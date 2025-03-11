Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass: What is it, who is involved ahead of The Players and how good are the golfers?

In an era where social media influencers are more prominent than ever, golfers – of all levels and abilities - are continually looking for ways to improve their game.

A new wave of YouTubers currently bridges that gap between amateur and professional golf, but how good are these influencer golfers and could they ever mix with it with professionals on the PGA Tour?

The PGA Tour has tapped into that market by launching the Creator Classic Series, a season-long set of events featuring fan-favourite YouTube golfers and some of the sport's biggest content creators.

We take a closer look at the rise of the YouTube golfer, the levels they have reached and what it could mean for the professional game going forward…

The rise of 'influencer golf'

YouTube was previously home to a limited number of 'golf influencers', with Rick Shiels and Peter Finch among the first to make their names with content on that platform.

These creators bring a relatable touch to the game and a different approach to content, ranging from challenge series and trick shots to viral-worthy videos to a younger, social media-savvy audience.

At a time where viewing figures of traditional tournaments are in decline across many parts of the world, despite more people playing golf than ever before, content creators are helping to grow golf in ways never previously seen.

The Bryan Bros, Fat Perez from Bob Does Sports, Gabby Golf Girl, Roger Steele, Grant Horvat, Kyle Berkshire, Tisha Alyn and Soly from No Laying Up will be among those involved at the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass on March 12.

Have any ever played in professional events before?

Both Shiels and Finch previously competed in Open Qualifying to try and secure their spots at The Open, where - despite high expectations and good form going into the event - they failed to progress into Final Qualifying.

Shiels was only able to shoot an 81 at Caldy Golf Club and Finch achieved an 83 at Hesketh, leaving a long way from the scores required, although the results could suggest they were not quite ready to compete at that level.

The Bryan Bros have both played on the PGA Tour, including together, although Wesley Bryan - a former winner at the 2017 RBC Heritage - has not held full status since 2022 but is currently inside the world's top 250.

Image: Wesley Bryan won the RBC Heritage in 2017

Wesley beat the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Shane Lowry - who have both since won major titles - to victory that week at Hilton Head. Who knows, could we see him enjoy more PGA Tour success in the years to come?

Who else is worth knowing about?

America is home to the group called Good Good, who have 1.7 million subscribers on YouTube. The group uploads funny challenge videos and stroke-play matches against themselves.

Arguably the best two players from the group are Garret Clarke and Brad Dalke, however fans of the channel would give a special shout out to Matt Scharf for the some of the most remarkable holes-in-one that YouTube has ever seen.

Image: Brad Dalke played alongside Jordan Spieth and Bubba Watson in a practice round ahead of the 2017 Masters

Dalke has previously competed at The Masters and US Open after finishing runner-up at the 2016 US Amateur, while Clarke regularly shoots under-par rounds on camera on his channel.

A previous member of Good Good who departed to concentrate of his own channel is Grant Horvat, who left the group in 2022 but since leaving he has created his own legacy in the world of golf.

Horvat films with some of the best golfers in the world, with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Phil Mickelson just a few on his channel. It is undeniable that Grant is one of the most influential figures in the world of online golf but this week we will see how good he really is when he takes part in the Creator Classic.

From the professional game, it is hard to ignore DeChambeau's growing profile, as he has been creating amazing content and playing great golf at the same time. Last year's US Open winner has been providing great content with the 'Break 50 episodes' - featuring John Daly and Donald Trump among his special guests!

Who won the inaugural Creator Classic?

Luke Kwon, a member of Good Good before leaving the group to pursue a career in professional golf and concentrate on his personal YouTube channel, won last August's inaugural competition in a play-off.

He sunk a clutch putt on the final green to take home the first-ever title, in a year that also saw him impress alongside the pros when he appeared on the Asian Tour at the Black Mountain Championship.

Kwon carded a bogey-free 67 in Thailand, making five birdies to move within three of the lead, then shot a second-round 70 to stay in contention heading into the weekend. The fairytale win did not materialise, as Kwon ended the week in tied-65th.

Where and when are the Creator Classic Series events?

Each iteration of the Creator Classic Series presented by YouTube will be streamed on the PGA Tour's YouTube channel and several other platforms, with the first also being shown live on Sky Sports Golf.

The first takes place on Wednesday March 12 ahead of The Players, with the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket held on May 7 before the Truist Championship and the Creator Classic at East Lake taking place on August 20 ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The stars of the PGA Tour head to TPC Sawgrass this week, live on Sky Sports, where Scottie Scheffler chases a three-peat, Rory McIlroy looks to win again and the iconic 17th hole will create more drama!

The first edition will consist of eight holes of stroke play, with The Players edition starting on the par-four 10th hole and concluding at the iconic Stadium par-three 17th.

Content creators are taking over the golfing scene and, if they continue to improve, it feels possible that we will see a winner on the PGA Tour in the next few years come via YouTube. Before then, the Creator Classic Series will give us a chance to see them tested in front of the cameras.

