LPGA Singapore: Charley Hull tied for third after two rounds of the HSBC Women's World Championship

Charley Hull and Hall of Famer Lydia Ko moved into contention after two rounds of the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Olympic gold medallist Ko moved to within a shot of the lead with a five-under 67.

Englishwoman Hull, who carded three birdies in her opening-round 69, is tied for third with Hyo Joo Kim (66), two shots off the lead.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Ko, the South Korean-born New Zealander, had a two-round total of six-under 138 on the Tanjong course at Sentosa Golf Club. First-round leader A Lim Kim held the lead after 36 holes with a 69 on Friday.

The steady Ko hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 17 greens in regulation in her bogey-free round.

"I don't think I typically play really well on this golf course and I thought this year would be a good year to kind of turn that around," Ko said.

"The scores haven't really been that low these past couple days. I'm just trying to focus on me and hopefully just keep climbing up the leaderboard."

Defending champion Hannah Green shot 69 and was on even-par 144, level with Angel Yin, who won the LPGA Thailand event last week.

The Singapore field features nine of the top 10 players in the world ranking - and 13 of the top 15 - minus only top-ranked Nelly Korda and Rose Zhang.

The final event of the LPGA's three-tournament early Asian Swing will be played next week at Hainan Island, China.

Watch the HSBC Women's Championship throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues Saturday from 2.30am on Sky Sports. Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW.