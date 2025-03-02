Ex-bike gang member Ryan Peake claims major debut at The Open with fairytale triumph at New Zealand Open

Former motorcycle gang member Ryan Peake admitted he has changed his life after victory at the New Zealand Open booked his spot at this year's Open Championship.

The Australian claimed a one-shot win at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown, shooting a final-round 66 to finish on 23 under par to complete a fairy-tale turnaround for the 31-year-old.

Peake's victory comes after he served five years in prison for assault when he was a part of the Rebels biker gang.

He did not have the necessary visa to travel to New Zealand for the tournament until the start of the week and, as a result, only arrived on Tuesday ahead of the first round on Thursday.

By winning the title, Peake has earned a spot at this year's Open Championship, which takes place at Royal Portrush in July, live on Sky Sports.

"I've just changed my life. This is what I do," Peake said. "I want to be here and just play golf. The story is what it is, but I'm just out here playing golf."

Peake had played amateur golf in his youth and, during his time in prison, was contacted by coach Ritchie Smith to ask if he wanted to play competitively.

"I always knew I could do it. It was just a matter of time when I was going to do it," Peake added.

The 31-year-old will make his major championship debut after holding his nerve to avoid a four-man playoff with runners-up Kazuki Higa, Ian Snyman and Jack Thompson.

