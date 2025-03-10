Sky Sports announces new partnership with Callaway Golf including PGA Tour, women's golf, majors and more

Sky Sports has announced an exciting new partnership with Callaway Golf, bringing together two iconic brands from the world of golf.

The collaboration sees Callaway become the official sponsor of key events across both the men's and women's golfing calendar on Sky Sports Golf.

The multi-platform partnership brokered by Sky Media, will include linear co-sponsorship, digital advertising, sponsorship of the Sky Sports Golf podcast and collaborative events around key moments in the golfing calendar, plus many more partnership and editorial opportunities.

Image: Robert Lee and Inci Mehmet announced the partnership in the Sky Sports Golf studio

Callaway will co-sponsor multiple landmark events on the golfing calendar, including The Masters, the PGA Championship and the US Open, plus both the LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour

The sponsorship extends to four of the five women's majors, reinforcing the shared commitment to promoting golf's premier events across both the men's and women's season.

Jason Wessely, director of Sky Sports Golf, said: "Sky Sports is very proud to be joined by Callaway, a leader in the golfing equipment industry, and a brand which is aligned with Sky Sports' ambitions to enhance the viewing and playing experience for fans across the UK and beyond.

"It's an exciting time as Sky continue to push our digital and non-live content, and Callaway is the natural fit to partner with."

Sky Sports Golf's popular weekly podcast, this year hosted by Jamie Weir, is sponsored by Callaway, providing fans with a deeper dive into the world of golf, from tournament and equipment insights to exclusive interviews with top players and industry experts.

In addition to co-sponsorship of these globally recognised tournaments, the partnership also encompasses the sponsorship of The Open's non-live content, with the ambition to further amplify the reach of the iconic championship for new and existing fans.

Chris Gregg, marketing director at Callaway Golf, said: "Sky Sports is a leader in golf coverage and this partnership allows us to bring golfers closer to the action during major golf events, while championing equal golf.

With exclusive content and insider access our partnership will elevate how new and traditional fans experience golf, aligning perfectly with our mission to help seasoned and emerging golfers enjoy the game. We have exciting plans in place to engage fans and look forward to bringing this partnership to life!"

This collaboration marks a new chapter and exciting relationship for Sky and Callaway. Fans can expect to see both brands come together via content, activations, giveaways and fan engagement, focusing on growing audiences and inspiring the next generation of the men's and women's game.

Sky Sports continues to be the home of golf's majors in 2025, plus offers exclusive live coverage of the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour.