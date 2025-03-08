PGA Tour: Wyndham Clark cleared of wrongdoing after free drop confusion at Arnold Palmer Invitational

The PGA Tour has cleared Wyndham Clark of a rules violation after the former US Open champion took a free drop during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

Clark, the world No 7, was involved in confusion at the par-four third on Friday.

His ball was adjudged to have hit the fairway, bounced in the air and then landed back in its own pitch mark, which entitled him to a free drop.

Had the ball landed in another divot, Clark could only have taken a drop as a penalty.

Image: Clark went on par the the third hole and ended his second round two shots behind leader Shane Lowry

Fans on social media suggested the ball did indeed land in another pitch mark.

However, a PGA Tour statement read: "After reviewing ShotLink video of Wyndham Clark's tee shot on the 3rd hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the PGA tour rules committee determined that the ball returned to its own pitch mark, which entitled Clark to free relief."

The 31-year-old went on to par the hole during a one-under round of 71, which left him two strokes adrift of halfway leader Shane Lowry heading into the weekend.

Clark said of the drop incident: "We didn't know there was any confusion obviously when I'm playing. When we hit it, I was asking for it to stop.

"We never saw it bounce. Then we get up there and it's in a plugged lie. My ball was covered with mud, so we took relief and didn't think anything of it."

