Tiger Woods: Could Achilles injury prompt retirement for 15-time major winner?

Tiger Woods turns 50 later this year, had back surgery last September, is four years removed from a car crash that left him with career-threatening injuries and has just ruptured his Achilles that is likely to rule him out of the rest of 2025 - so, what's next for Tiger?

What is Tiger's latest injury setback?

Woods has ruptured his left Achilles, the former world No 1 confirmed in a post on social media on Wednesday.

It is the latest in a long line of injury problems for the 15-time major winner, who underwent a sixth back surgery last September and has had four knee surgeries over the course of his storied golfing career. He was also involved in a car crash in February 2021 that left him with career-threatening injuries.

Woods' latest injury is on the opposite leg to which he suffered "significant" damage in that 2021 crash, while Dr Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, who performed Woods' latest surgery, was quoted in his statement, saying: "The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery."

Woods can also take encouragement from two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer, who suffered an Achilles tear in February last year. The 67-year-old recovered in impressive fashion, even winning the Charles Schwab Cup - with the aid of a cart - in November, on the PGA Champions Tour for over-50s.

Could the Hero World Challenge in December, the tournament Woods hosts, possibly be a target for a return to action? Or possibly playing alongside his son, Charlie, again at the PNC Championship that same month?

How serious is Woods' injury?

Consultant chartered physiotherapist Sammy Margo told the PA news agency: "The immediate post-surgery phase is up to two weeks, when you're not mobilising and you're not weight-bearing.

"Then the early rehab is about two to six weeks when you're gradually taking some load, and then you move up to a bit more weight-bearing in a protective boot from about six to 12 weeks and then you start to move on from about three to six months.

"Typically, for a professional athlete like Tiger Woods, the recovery timeline would be four to six months basic recovery, six to nine months for a return to professional competition and probably around about 12 months for full recovery and optimal performance.

World No 2 Rory McIlroy has certainly ruled out a Woods return in 2025, telling reporters at TPC Sawgrass on Wednesday: "We obviously won't see him play golf this year, and hopefully we see him maybe play in 2026."

What tournaments is Woods set to miss?

Well, all of them, if indeed Woods is to be ruled out for 2025 in its entirety.

Even should his recovery be quicker than expected, all four majors take place over the course of the next four months which Woods would have undoubtedly prioritised.

The Masters takes place at Augusta National from April 10-13, with the PGA Championship from May 15-18, the US Open running June 12-15 and The Open rounding off the men's major season at Royal Portrush from July 17-20.

Woods made a record-breaking 24th consecutive cut at The Masters last year, only to card back-to-back 78s over the weekend, while he made early exits in all of the other three majors.

Missing the cut at The Open in July last year was the last time Woods competed in an official PGA Tour event, while he has played a limited schedule - making only 11 competitive starts - since he was in that car crash in February 2021.

How golf reacted: 'Tiger coming to the end'

Five-time major winner Rory McIlroy: "It sucks. He doesn't have much luck when it comes to injuries and his body.

"Obviously he was trying to ramp up to get ready for [The Masters in April at] Augusta, and Achilles surgeries aren't fun. I'm hoping he's in good spirits and that he's doing okay."

Ludvig Åberg, as the news broke in his press conference: "That was news to me when you just said it. Obviously it's very unfortunate, but I wish him a speedy recovery and hope everything goes well."

Sky Sports' Paul McGinley: "It's obviously a worry. We're certainly coming to the end of Tiger's career. In his last 19 starts, since that big car crash injury, he's had only one top 10.

"It's sad, because it's not just this one injury. It's the compounding of injury after injury after injury, and all the draining rehab that he's had to do."

Golf Channel's Mark Rolfing: "I just don't know how much more this guy's body can take. It has been through so much. It feels more and more like the end is near."

Will Woods retire or return to golf?

"I know he'll try," McIlroy added on the prospect of Woods returning to competitive golf. "I obviously don't know what's in his head, but judging by prior behaviour, he'll definitely try."

With Woods turning 50 in December, McGinley believes Woods could well return to the course but in seniors golf, which he'd be eligible to compete in for the first time.

"We still think he's got a lot of good golf in him, but maybe the golf gods are lining up for him to maybe have that big success in major championships in senior golf," McGinley said.

"As he moves towards the age of 50, that could be the next horizon for him, performing and winning majors on that over-50s tour."

