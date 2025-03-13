Creator Classic: Grant Horvat wins play-off as golf's content creators tackle TPC Sawgrass ahead of The Players
The Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass was the first of three events organised by the PGA Tour this year, seeing some of golf's biggest content creators going head-to-head on live TV; YouTube star Grant Horvat won in a play-off ahead of The Players
Thursday 13 March 2025 14:51, UK
Grant Horvat claimed an impressive victory at the Creator Classic at TPC Sawgrass, where 10 of golf’s biggest content creators went head-to-head on the eve of The Players.
The tournament took place on the back nine of TPC Sawgrass the day before the PGA Tour's flagship event, with 10 players - of various skill levels and abilities - competing in front of the TV cameras.
YouTube star Horvat posted a one-over 33 from the eight holes played to finish level with George Bryan IV of "Bryan Bros Golf", with Chris Solomon of "No Laying Up" a further stroke back in third.
The top three finishers after eight holes advanced to the play-off, held on the famous par-three 17th hole, where Horvat holed a 15-foot birdie to claim bragging rights over his two competitors.
"At the beginning of the day, that was the most nervous I've ever been, and I think today I kind of proved something to myself, that I can handle the nerves," Horvat said after his win.
"In the past, I've got so tight and kind of guided it, and today I was actually swinging pretty free. It was awesome.
Roger Steele finished fourth on three over ahead of Nick "Fat Perez" Stubbe, who replicated Tiger Woods' iconic "better than most" putt from 2001 by draining a 50-foot birdie from the back of the par-three 17th green.
Tisha Alyn, Kyle Berkshire, Gabby Golf Girl and Wesley Bryan all ended the eight holes on six over, while Barstool Sports' Trent Ryan propped up the 10-player leaderboard after experiencing multiple moments to forget in his 29-over 61.
Ryan made an octuple-bogey 11 at the par-three 17th and also carded a quintuple-bogey 10 at the par-five 16th hole, leaving him 28 strokes behind the leading duo.
The inaugural Creator Classic was held at Atlanta's East Lake Golf Club in advance of last year's Tour Championship, won by Luke Kwon.
The series will continue with two events later in 2025, with the Creator Classic at Philly Cricket contested on Wednesday May 7 ahead of the Truist Championship and the Creator Classic at East Lake set for Wednesday August 20 ahead of the season-ending Tour Championship.
