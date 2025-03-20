Solheim Cup: Angela Stanford named Team USA captain for 2026 contest against Team Europe in the Netherlands

Angela Stanford has been named as Stacy Lewis’ successor and will captain Team USA for their Solheim Cup title defence in the Netherlands next year.

Stanford made her Solheim Cup debut in 2003 and played in five consecutive editions from 2007, featuring in three winning teams - including the last Team USA victory on European soil in 2015.

The former major champion has been an assistant captain for the last three editions of the biennial contest, serving as part of Pat Hurst's backroom team in 2021 before being a vice-captain for Stacy Lewis in the historic 14-14 tie in Spain in 2013.

Stanford was also an assistant in Team USA's 15.5-12.5 victory over Europe last September, with the 47-year-old now taking on captaincy for the next edition - live on Sky Sports - at Bernardus Golf in the Netherlands from September 11-13, 2026.

"I'm extremely grateful to be named the next American captain for the Solheim Cup and join a list of my heroes in the game," Stanford said. "I've always believed that I represent more than myself on the LPGA Tour, and there is no greater honour than representing your country.

"I consider this the pinnacle of my career, and I'm looking forward to leading our players to the Netherlands in 2026."

She won seven times on the LPGA Tour career, including a breakthrough major title with a one-shot win at the 2018 Evian Championship, while her most recent was the 2020 Volunteers of America Classic.

The American enjoyed a run of playing 98 consecutive majors from 2002 through until last summer, before retiring as a full-time LPGA Tour player at the end of the 2024 season.

She featured in three winning Solheim Cup teams during her six appearances, registering 5.5 points from her 20 matches for Team USA. She posted 2.5 points and finished unbeaten in Team USA's title defence in 2007, then returned 1.5 points during their victory two years later.

Stanford failed to register a point in both the next two Solheim Cups, losing all three matches in 2011 and four in 2013, although her win over Suzann Pettersen in the Sunday singles in 2015 was part of a famous final-day comeback victory for Team USA.

"Angela Stanford will certainly be a wonderful captain for the US team at the 2026 Solheim Cup," said interim LPGA Commissioner Liz Moore. "Angela has always been a spark on and off the course, a true leader and a dedicated partner to her team-mates. I have no doubt that she will lead her squad to a successful week in the Netherlands."

Nordqvist ready to lead Europe in the Netherlands

Team USA will be looking for back-to-back Solheim Cup victories for the first time since 2017, while three-time major champion Anna Nordqvist will captain Team Europe's bid to regain the title on home soil.

Nordqvist has featured in each of the last nine Solheim Cups as a player - an ever-present member of the European side since her 2009 debut, with her last two appearances have also seen serve as a vice-captain to Pettersen.

"I am so honoured to be appointed as the 2026 European Solheim Cup captain," Nordqvist said last month. "Whether we were winning or losing, the Solheim Cup has played such a huge part in my career ever since I made my debut in 2009 in Chicago.

"The friendships I have made, and the memories created during the nine matches I've played, make it so incredibly special to be given the opportunity to be European captain at my 10th Solheim Cup!"

