PGA Tour golf: Viktor Hovland, Shane Lowry, Xander Schauffele in Valspar Championship contention

Viktor Hovland jumped within a shot of the halfway lead at the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship, where Shane Lowry and Xander Schauffele are also in contention.

Hovland has been struggling with his swing over the past year and has missed the cut in four of his last five worldwide starts, but finds himself tied-second heading into the weekend at Florida's Innisbrook Resort after a second-round 67.

The former FedExCup champion mixed five birdies with a lone bogey to move to five under, tied with Byeong Hun An and Ryo Hisatsune, as Jacob Bridgeman posted a two-over 69 to move top of the leaderboard.

Image: Viktor Hovland has made the cut at a PGA Tour event - outside of the Signature Events and Play-Offs, for the first time since July

"I still don't exactly know where the ball's going to start and curve and all that stuff," Hovland said. "But if you're hitting solid shots, that's a good start, especially out here when the wind is starting to blow. Still doesn't feel quite that great, but at least it's improvement."

Bridgeman held a two-shot advantage until missing a four-foot putt for par on the 18th, while Hisatsune birdied three of his last five holes to join An and Hovland within one of the lead.

Lowry made the dream start to his second round with six birdies in his first eight holes, starting on the back nine in cold morning conditions, only to lose top spot after finishing with two bogeys in his last seven.

"I played that nine holes pretty flawlessly and didn't really miss many shots," Lowry said. "Unfortunately, I wasn't as good on the other nine."

Schauffele extended his consecutive streak of making the cut to 60 and sits tied-fifth with Lowry, Kevin Velo and Jeremy Paul, while England's Harry Hall remains within three of the lead after rounds of 69 and 70.

A congested leaderboard sees everyone who made the cut within eight strokes of the halfway lead, with former world No 1 Adam Scott needing two birdies in his last three holes to make it through on the number.

