PGA Tour: Australia's Min Woo Lee leads Houston Open with Rory McIlroy tied in 14th place

Australia's Min Woo Lee shot a seven-under-par 63 to charge into the lead in the third round of the Texas Children's Houston Open on Saturday at Memorial Park.

Rory McIlroy went from almost missing the cut to briefly moving into the top 10 after Saturday's 65 and he heads into the final round in a tie for 14th place at nine-under.

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler, who equalled the Memorial Park course record he set in 2021 to take a one-shot lead on Friday, is tied in third place alongside fellow American Ryan Gerard and New Zealand's Ryan Fox.

Lee holds a four-stroke lead on Argentina's Alejandro Tosti, whose 65 put him in second place at 13-under, and after three consecutive birdies, the Australian built a three-stroke lead through 10 holes.

Scheffler didn't have a bogey through the first two rounds but posted a pair on the fourth and 13th holes on Saturday.

Davis Thompson made a big move with a 64, putting him at 10-under while Canada's Taylor Pendrith was edging towards the lead on Friday, but his 70 left him tied for 10th at 10-under.

Some golfers had to complete their second rounds on Saturday morning after thunderstorms delayed the event.

